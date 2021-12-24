Minneapolis, Kim Potter guilty, the agent who killed a 20-year-old black man – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The officer who confused the gun with the taser is condemned. Risk 15 years

NEW YORK – On Christmas Eve arrived for Kim Potter – the white policewoman from Minnesota who killed a 20-year-old black boy during a street check last April – an expected and inevitable sentence.

She had foreseen it, as the video of the body camera that filmed those convulsive moments dramatically testifies: the images of the error as clumsy as it is dramatic. of an agent who trades her service pistol for a taser and kills Daunte Wright with a single shot in the chest, were shown to the Minneapolis court jury multiple times during the trial.

The drama unfolded on April 11 when a car stopped at an intersection in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis., Daunte’s car that has an expired license plate. During the checks the policeman who is on patrol with the Potter notices that Wright is being sought because he did not go to court to answer for illegal possession of weapons.

When the agent tries to handcuff him, Daunte struggles, gets back in the car and tries to leave. In the scuffle Potter warns that she will hit him. The camera captures the gun held as Kim screams Taser, Taser, Taser. Only when the shot goes off does he realize the mistake. He collapses on the sidewalk and murmurs: Wed … I shot him: I’ll end up in jail.

During the trial she cried, said she was pained, she tried to explain the huge mistake with the excitement of those moments. But it was hard to think that the mostly white jury made up of six men and six women could reach an acquittal verdict. Especially since the tragic accident occurred at a time of enormous racial tension, while Minneapolis was under siege for the trial of Derek Chauvin: the policeman who had killed George Floyd a year earlier by keeping one knee on his neck for eight minutes.

27 hours after the end of the trial the jury reached unanimous agreement: Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter of first and second degree. He risks a maximum sentence of 15 years, but probably Judge Regina Chu, when deciding the size of the sentence in a hearing scheduled for February 18, will convict her 6-8 years in prison: the reduced sentence normally provided for those without a criminal record.

Yesterday the defense lawyers asked the judge to allow Potter to spend the Christmas holidays with her family, as a devout Catholic, repentant for the mistake made and there is no risk of escape. But Chu was unwilling to accept such a request: I cannot treat this case differently from the others. Translated: No more discounts to cops who make mistakes. And he ordered the immediate arrest of Kim with no possibility of release on bail.