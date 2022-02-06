Minneapolis, police kill African American boy during a break-in into his home: shocking video















It is a 22-year-old African American, Amir Locke, the man killed in a police raid two days ago in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department has released images shot with body cameras showing the break-in of the apartment in the city center for a search and in which the young man is killed: Locke is still in bed, wrapped in a blanket. , and appears to be holding a gun in his hand. Lawyers for the man’s family claim that he was in legal possession of his firearm. Police reported that the search was linked to a murder investigation and that the victim’s name did not appear in the warrant. A civil rights lawyer, Nekima Levy Armstrong, reports that her family told her that Locke did not live in the blitz apartment, so the police weren’t looking for him.