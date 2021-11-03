Minneapolis “saves” the Police, fails Black Lives Matter’s revenge

The inhabitants of Minneapolis, the city at the center of world news for the killing of African American George Floyd choked by the knee of the white policeman Derek Chauvin, have decided to keep their police department tight. On Tuesday, voters rejected – with 56 percent of the vote – a reform proposal to turn it into a new “Department of Public Security” that would adopt a “holistic” approach to crime, writes the New York Times. The measure provided for a total upheaval in the organization of the police, with the intention of shifting the focus on crime prevention: the functions of the new Department would be determined by the mayor and the city council; the minimum levels of agents would be canceled and much more resources allocated to recruit psychologists and social workers. But the citizens of Minneapolis – a city facing the most murders since the mid-1990s – said “no thanks: we want the police to change, but we also want them to stay.”

Today the Minneapolis Police Department is about a third smaller than it was before Floyd’s killing. And in this period of time, crimes and violence have increased, as we already wrote last March. This simple observation was enough to convince voters not to venture into unknown and potentially even more risky terrain.

After Floyd’s murder in May 2020, there have been many calls to “dismantle the police” in Minneapolis and other US cities. The Minneapolis vote marks the defeat of the slogan “Defund the Police” – to remove funds from the police – from which the activists of the Black Lives Matter movement – for some time struggling with a growth crisis – had partially dissociated themselves.

The rejection comes on the same day that two significant victories for Democrats and ethnic minorities are celebrated in New York and Boston, on a decidedly gray day for Biden’s presidency. African American Eric Adams won, as expected, the race for mayor of New York, becoming the second black mayor of the city after David Dinkins, who held the post from 1990 to 1993: the coincidence of his previous job as a police chief. In Boston, on the other hand, Michelle Wu, daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, elected the first mayor and Asian-American to lead the city, makes history. Since the 1930s the city has always been led by an uninterrupted series of Irish-American or Italian-American men. The election of 36-year-old Wu is a breath of fresh air: here too, her proposals include a radical reform of the Police Department, a free service in Boston’s public transport system, a rewrite of the city’s planning rules, aid for low-income residents and the restoration of rent control that has been illegal in Massachusetts since 1994.

Returning to Minneapolis, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey himself voted against the disputed reform. Commenting on the election results, which see him moving towards the ballot, he welcomed the part concerning the police. “We need a profound structural change of police in America,” he told his supporters, according to the Washington Post. “At the same time, we need to make sure the police work directly with the community to ensure our safety.”

Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for All of MPLs that pledged against the dissolution of the department, said voters have given a clear mandate to continue working on reforms within the facility. He noted that neither side is satisfied with the police status quo in the city, but they disagree on the best way to make changes. “What we want to happen next is for Minneapolis residents to unite to hold the next mayor and city council responsible for rolling up their sleeves and doing that hard work without delay,” Fatehi explained.

Minneapolis was thrust into the center of the racial justice debate in the United States in May 2020, when officer Derek Chauvin caused George Floyd to suffocate by holding one knee to his neck for over nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22 and a half years in prison. Three other officers accused of Floyd’s death were tried in March.

JaNaé Bates, leader of the Yes4Minneapolis campaign that supported the creation of the new Security Department, told supporters that despite the defeat, the conversation about the police has changed forever. “The people of Minneapolis deserve to have a police agency that is accountable and transparent, and that’s not what we have today,” he said. “We will continue to push for our people.”

Democrats, normally united in the largely progressive Midwestern city, split over the issue. Many feared that dissolving the Department would provide easy electoral fodder for Republicans across the country ahead of the November 2022 Midterm congressional election. In addition to Mayor Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo opposed the measure. US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Governor Tim Walz. Some of the state’s best-known progressives – such as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who oversaw Chauvin’s prosecution – have supported the reform. At the national level, the message coming from Minneapolis is clear: social and racial justice remains a key battle for the Dems, but to be fought with the weapon of pragmatism rather than with slogans.