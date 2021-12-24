Minneapolis, the agent who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright convicted of murder: faces up to 25 years in prison

She was found guilty of first and second degree murder, Like this Kim Potter, the police officer who a Minneapolis shot and killed the 20-year-old African American Daunte Wright, claiming to have confused the taser with the service pistol, take risks up to 25 years in prison. This was decided by the jury after 27 hours of council chamber, even if only 12 members chose to express themselves. Now it is up to the judge to establish the extent of the sentence, who will reveal it in the coming weeks.

While reading the sentence, Potter kept a firm, impassive expression before being handcuffed and taken back to prison, a far cry from those mangled tears shed during her last testimony when she attempted to convince the jury that Wright’s death was only a tragic mistake due to unintentional use of the firearm. After listening 33 witnesses in three weeks of trial, the thesis of the prosecution which has focused on the gross negligence of the former agent despite his training with firearms passed. “The judicial system has offered some form of justice for a meaningless death,” said Daunte Wright’s family lawyer.

The twenty-year-old American was killed on April 21, 2021 in Minneapolis: the agents had stopped him at the wheel because he had the expired license plate and, despite being illegal, a car air freshener attached to the rearview mirror. After approaching the car and discovering that a arrest warrant for possession of an unlicensed weapon, the agents tried to arrest him. Wright objected and tried to get away from one of the cops trying to handcuff him and so Potter pulled out his gun and yelled “taser, taser” before opening fire. But an electric shock did not go from his hand, but the bullet that reached Wright’s chest killing him. Once she realized the Potter mistake, as seen in the video, she screamed and threw herself on the ground: “I will go to jail. I killed a boy “. “Everyone can make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. This woman made a mistake and a mistake is not a crime, ”Potter’s lawyers repeated in the courtroom. But the thesis did not pass and the former agent will spend Christmas in jail awaiting the final sentence of the judge.