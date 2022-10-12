Minnie Driver reveals why she starred in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

Minnie Driver explains why she starred in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella movie. The modern take on the fairy tale sees the classic princess as an enterprising, independent heroine eager to start her own tailoring business. Although Cinderella eventually falls in love and ends up with the prince in this version, she sets the terms of the relationship and is able to pursue her dreams, allowing the prince’s sister to claim the throne. Cinderella is an updated movie musical adaptation of a popular tale with plenty of talent behind and in front of the camera, but the film was poorly received by critics despite scoring slightly higher with audiences.

With an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and James Corden, Cinderella stars pop singer Camila Cabello as the titular princess. One of the many talented actors involved in critical film, Driver has already starred in a long list of impressive titles including Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends, Grosse Pointe Blank, Tarzan, Hope Springs, Ella Enchanted, The Phantom of the Opera, About a Boy, Modern Love and Speechless. In Cinderella, she plays Queen Beatrice, a gentle royal who convinced Prince Robert’s (Nicholas Galitzine) father, the King (Brosnan) to accept his son’s proposal to marry a commoner and encouraged him to pursue his life with Ella.

During an exclusive interview with Reuters, Minnie Driver, who recently starred in another modern take on a classic story with Karen Maine’s Rosaline, opened up about her decision to take a role in Cinderella in 2021. The acclaimed actress cites a desire to play roles in projects that will bring joy to viewers, with a refreshing and down-to-earth approach to his craft. Check out what she had to say below:

“I love these women who are seemingly oppressed by their positions, but ultimately triumph because they are damn good people. It’s funny. I like being part of things that I know people will enjoy. That’s why I did Cinderella, and that’s definitely why I wanted to be part of Rosaline too. I just know people are going to have a wonderful time and love it, and we need that right now. We need people to feel happy and better. »

Why the modern twist on classic tales like Cinderella is so alluring

Cinderella is one of many modern twists on old stories, proving Driver’s perspective on audiences appreciating this kind of work. The film’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, at 59%, is also slightly better than critics’ score of 42%, showing that casual viewers enjoyed the film more than their more critical counterparts. The reason sometimes lies in the satisfaction of re-appropriating narratives often steeped in problematic history or containing dated themes. By making Cinderella an entrepreneur and preventing her from settling for a royal life with the prince without considering her own wants and needs, Cinderella updated the traditional narrative and created a heroine to admire. Other more successful films that include modern versions of fairy tales include Into the Woods (also starring Corden) and Enchanted.

Films of this nature work because they reframe dated narratives to take on new relevance, but also because combining classic, traditional stories with modern characters and issues is often hilarious due to the inherent irony and contrast. Additionally, the audience’s familiarity with classic tales allows for in-jokes with viewers, dramatic irony, and the inclusion of overlooked new perspectives that add nuance to the original stories. While Cinderella may have been a disappointment due to its heavy writing and flat characterization, this film is one of many modern twists on well-known classics. Fans of the genre have a lot to look forward to, with Rosaline (a modern take on Romeo and Juliet from a new angle) premiering on Hulu this week and Disenchanted coming to Disney+ in November.

