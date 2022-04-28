Mino Raiola, between life and death

Mino Raiola is in critical condition despite the fact that Italian media had reported his death this Thursday, April 28, at the age of 54. The Italian agency Ansa reports that he is still alive and quotes Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, from the San Raffaele hotel in Milan: “I am outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists who speculate about the life of a man who is struggling to survive.”

The player representative as Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Haaland He already had to undergo surgery last January at the San Rafael hospital in Milan and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported at that time that the agent would have to be under continuous observation. He is now suffering from serious lung ailments according to medical sources.

Born in Italy in 1967, Mino Raiola is one of the most important agents on the current football scene, having been practicing as such since the end of the 1980s. Names such as Bergkamp, ​​Robinho, Balotelli, De Ligt, Donnarumma or Moise Kean.

The Italian representative emigrated as a child to the Netherlands, where he grew up and played for the youth team of HFC Haarlem. Raiola became known in the negotiation of the signing of the then young Dutch striker, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​to Inter Milan.

A very meditic representative

Raiola is one of the most mediatic agents and had a reputation for being a tough negotiator. In these last transfer markets, his name has appeared strongly, since the signing of Haaland is the main movement which is expected next to that of the French Mbapp.

The Italian representative was also in the Forbes list of the richestsince in 2020 a total of 85 million dollars entered according to this list.

In recent years, Raiola, along with other agents such as Jorge Mendes and Jonathan Barnett, had created an association of representatives called ‘The Football Forum’, which showed its rejection of the new FIFA transfer regulations.

“The meeting discussed the strategy to combat these scandalous proposals for the FIFA agent regulations. These regulations are bad for footballers because they harm their contractual position. I don’t know if the regulation will be applied, but in the meantime, we are fighting”, he explained at the end of last year.

Delicate state of health

Mino Raiola had been ill for some time. The Italian agent entered a hospital some time ago to have a stomach reduction and since then something has been detected for which he has had to undergo numerous check-ups. This year 2022 has been very delicate for the health of Mino Raiola.