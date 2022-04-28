Mino Raiola denies his death in Italy

Once again, the famous soccer player agent, the Italian Mino Raiola, had to deny that he had died, because this Thursday, April 28, his death was reported from the newspaper Corriere Della Sera in Italy.

Raiola, famous for representing renowned soccer players around the world, is suffering from a serious lung disease and had undergone surgery last January at the San Rafael hospital in Milan.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Diana Chiquete shows her enormous treasures in hot photos

Since then, Raiola’s health problems have been getting worse, aggravating his illness, according to reports.

However, the same Italian agent has denied the version of his death, recalling that it is the second time this year.

“Current health status for those who wonder: pissed off for the second time in 4 months they kill me. They also seem capable of resuscitating, ”said Raiola

Who is Minio Raiola?

He was born on November 4, 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the province of Salerno, although he grew up in Harlem, the Netherlands.

The agent had a past away from soccer, as he began to build his empire through the restaurant industry, starting as a dishwasher in his father’s pizzeria in the Netherlands.

That was the humble beginning of Mino, who later ended up opening ten restaurants, managing to become a ‘millionaire’ by selling a McDonald’s store.

Among its most famous represented were Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pavel Nevedad (retired), Paul Pogba, Hirving Lozano, Erling Haaland, Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnaruma.

Raiola’s client portfolio is around 70 footballers, these are some of the most prominent and their approximate market value.

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – €110 million

Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus – €75 million

Paul Pogba – Manchester United – €60 million

Marco Verratti – Paris Saint-Germain – €60 million

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – €60 million

Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan – €55 million

Hirving Lozano – Napoli – 60 million euros

Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach – €35m

Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain – €35 million

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan – €30 million

LSee also: Pumas: Andrés Lillini sends a message after a draw against Seattle