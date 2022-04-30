Mino Raiola dies, representative of Pogba, Haaland, Chucky Lozano and other elite footballers

died the representative of top soccer players, Mino Raiola at 54 years oldinformation that was released through a statement released by his family on his official social networks.

“With infinite pain, we share the death of the football agent most affectionate and surprising that has ever existed”, reads the text released this Saturday.

They also emphasized Raiola’s struggle to stay alive:

“Mino fought to the end with the same force that he put into the negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and we never knew it.”

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. Her presence will be missed forever.

“Mino’s mission to make football a better place for the players to continue with the same passion.”, details the text.

Finally, the family of the sports agent appreciates the signs of support received and asks for respect for their privacy at this difficult time.

in the statement The cause of his death was not reported.

At the beginning of the year, Raiola was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in Milan, although no details were given about the condition that had him fighting for his life.

On Thursday, the news circulated that the soccer player’s agent had died, information that was denied from his social networks.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate. ? Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

“Current health status for those wondering: pissed off for the second time in 4 months they kill me. They also seem capable of resuscitation.”, he wrote at the time

He was born on November 4, 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, Italy, and despite his Italian origins, he is considered Dutch as he moved to Haarlem, the Netherlands with his parents as a child. Raiola attended university for two years before dropping out. .

He began his career as an agent at the sports agent company Sports Promotions, where he assisted in the transfer of players such as Marciano Vink and Wim Jonk.

Raiola was one of the best-known agents in the sector and represented several first-rate footballers, such as Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, Erling Haaland, the Mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, among others.