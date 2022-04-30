Mino Raiola dies; what happened to the soccer representative

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.30.2022





After being in serious condition for a few days, the agent Mino Raiola passed away this Saturday at the age of 54 years. The News the gave a know the family of the Italian in a statement published on Twitter, where they said goodbye to the “most amazing and beloved representative of the world of football”.

Italian media they had reported last Thursday what Raiola had passed awayhowever, his Twitter account, as well as that of some other journalists, were in charge of denying the information that was circulating.

My no Raiola it was struggling since January against a disease that they did not disclose. In fact, at the beginning of the year he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in Milan.

“My no fought to the end with the same strength with which he defended his players at the negotiation tables. As always, Mino made us proud,” the family added in the statement.

Raiola’s representatives

Italian was one of the agents most important in all of Europe, since represented to several of the football players in the world as Erling HalandMatthijs of lightGianluigi Donnarumma, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba and the mexican Hirving Lozano.

Who was Mino Raiola?

Raiola born in 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the Campania region in Italy. He was one of the most important agents in the world of soccer, standing out in the last 20 years.

In 2016 and 2020 It was prize As the best agent of the year and earned the nickname of ‘King of the soccer market’ thanks to the operations that he did, like the transfer from Pogba from Juventus to United for 105 million euros.

He was also the agent of other cracks like the czech pavel nedvedwhom he took to Lazio and Dennis Bergkampwho signed in 1993 for Inter Milan.