Mino Raiola, health conditions worsen. La Bild: “He’s in intensive care”

Hours of anguish for Mino Raiola. The Italian-Dutch, prosecutor for various world football stars, would still be hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan and his health conditions would deteriorate.

Read also> Mino Raiola operated on and hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan. Then the tweet: “Scheduled checks”

In recent days the news of the hospitalization of Mino Raiola at the San Raffaele, even though both the hospital and the agent’s entourage had explained that it was a planned intervention and that they had put it under observation. From Germany, however, Bild today revealed that Mino Raiola he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a lung disease (apparently not linked to Covid).

Mino Raiola, 54, has managed over the years to create a real empire thanks to his agency representing footballers. From Holland, Raiola managed to conquer the world, representing footballers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba, Stefan de Vrij, Marco Verratti, Hirving Lozano, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Denzel Dumfries, Moise Kean, Matthijs de Ligt and Erling Haaland ( just to name the most famous).

Last updated: Thursday 20 January 2022, 18:32









© REPRODUCTION RESERVED