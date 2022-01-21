Mino Raiola hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele: lung problems

Mino Raiola, according to some news coming from Germany, would be hospitalized in intensive care. The football prosecutor had undergone an operation a few days ago.

The well-known football agent Mino Raiola he would be hospitalized in intensive care for a lung disease, not related to Covid, this is reported by the German newspaper Bild, in its online version. In recent days Raiola had undergone surgery and his collaborators had confirmed that the surgery had been planned for some time. After the dissemination of these news, Raiola’s entourage, to Ansa, made it known that even in this case these are scheduled checks.

Therefore, according to Bild, Raiola, who is one of the most important football agents and who has world-class players in his team such as Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Donnarumma, Pogba, Verratti and de Ligt, would have been hospitalized in intensive care for a lung disease. . The Dutch agent, with clear Italian origins, had been operated on eight days ago at the San Raffaele in Milan, an operation planned for some time, as his staff had made known.

On Wednesday, January 12, rumors had been spread about Raiola’s health conditions, the agent had been hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. There was talk of an operation and in particular of heart problems. But a few hours later the collaborators of the Dutch agent had denied everything by making it known that Raiola had been subjected to scheduled medical checks, reiterating with a tweet that there had been no emergency surgery: “Mino Raiola was subjected to ordinary medical checks which required anesthesia. These are scheduled checks, there has been no emergency intervention “. This news was also confirmed by the San Raffaele primary Alberto Zangrillo, who has also been president of Genoa for a few months.