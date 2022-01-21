“Mino Raiola in intensive care”. The staff specifies

Mino Raiola, known agent of many famous footballers such as Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Donnarumma, Pogba, Verratti And De Ligt, would have been hospitalized in Milan in intensive care for a lung disease, not linked to Covid. A little over a week ago the agent had been operated on San Raffaele and, according to what Bild reports, conditions would have worsened.

Mino Raiola, conditions worsened

According to the German newspaper, Mino Raiola’s conditions have worsened in recent days and the situation of the 54-year-old Italian, who emigrated as a child to the Netherlands with his family, is constantly monitored. The Raiola staff to Ansa, however, he again specified that it is “Scheduled checks”.

Mino Raiola, the hospitalization at San Raffaele

Eight days ago, the well-known football prosecutor had undergone a delicate surgery at theSan Raffaele Hospital in Milan, but the agent’s personal press office immediately wanted to clarify using the Twitter profile of Raiola to reduce the seriousness of the situation: “Mino Raiola was subjected to ordinary medical checks which required anesthesia. These are scheduled checks, there has been no emergency intervention “.

Who is Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola is an absolute protagonist of our football, and during his more than thirty years career he has managed many protagonists of our Serie A. Two of the first players to be landed in Italy thanks to the agent of Nocera Inferiore were, in 1993, Dennis Bergkamp And Wim Jonk, passed from Ajax toInter. Earlier, in 1988, Raiola had participated in the operation that led Frank Rijkaard from Sporting Lisbon to Milan. Since then he has managed champions such as Pavel Nedved, Robinho, Mario Balotelli, Ibrahimovic, Pogba, De Ligt, and recently also rising star Haaland.

In 2020, Forbes placed him in fourth place on the list of the richest prosecutors in the world, with a turnover of 84.7 million euros.

