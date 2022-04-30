Sports

Mino Raiola, renowned soccer player agent, dies in Milan at the age of 54

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

2022-04-30

The well-known representative of Italian-Dutch footballers, Mino Raiola, who managed, among others, the interests of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, died at the age of 54, his family announced on Twitter this Saturday.

super agent, Mino Raiolahas not overcome the serious state of health that he was going through (lung ailments) and his family has confirmed his death through a statement on social networks.

See: The shocking story of soccer’s super agent. From washing dishes in the pizzeria to representing Haaland

“It is with infinite sadness that we announce the passing of the kindest and coolest player agent who ever lived,” his family wrote.

My no He fought until the end with the same strength that he used when he was at the negotiating table to defend his players, “they add in the statement.

Born in 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the Campania region (south), Mino Raiola was one of the most successful representatives in recent years.

Currently, his most expensive player is Erling Haaland (150 million euros), whom he was negotiating to place him in clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Balotelli, Donnarumma, Verratti, De Ligt, Kean, Marcus Thuram, are other well-known players that he represented Mino Raiola.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Real Madrid thrashes Espanyol and is consecrating League champion

30 mins ago

Coup in rugby: Spain was expelled from the 2023 World Cup

42 mins ago

Dmitry Bivol left a message for Canelo Álvarez a week after the fight

54 mins ago

Xavi Hernández responds to Koeman, talks about Real Madrid’s “title” and announces the return of Ansu Fati

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button