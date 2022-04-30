Mino Raiola, renowned soccer player agent, dies in Milan at the age of 54

2022-04-30

The well-known representative of Italian-Dutch footballers, Mino Raiola, who managed, among others, the interests of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, died at the age of 54, his family announced on Twitter this Saturday.

super agent, Mino Raiolahas not overcome the serious state of health that he was going through (lung ailments) and his family has confirmed his death through a statement on social networks.

“It is with infinite sadness that we announce the passing of the kindest and coolest player agent who ever lived,” his family wrote.

“My no He fought until the end with the same strength that he used when he was at the negotiating table to defend his players, “they add in the statement.

Born in 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the Campania region (south), Mino Raiola was one of the most successful representatives in recent years.