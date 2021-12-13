Minor building bonuses, with the Town Planning Compliance Visa we need more than ever • Carlo Pagliai • town planner engineer

Irregular properties and abuses lead to the forfeiture and revocation of the credit transfer or discount on the invoice

With Legislative Decree 157/2021, various obligations have been introduced for taxpaying citizens who want to access tax deductions of the so-called “Minor building bonuses” with credit transfer and discount on the invoice with art. 121 paragraphs 1 and 2 DL 34/2020:

a) BONUS FOR RENOVATIONS 50% : recovery of the building assets referred to in article 16-bis, paragraph 1, letters a) and b), of the consolidated income tax law, as per the decree of the President of the Republic of 22 December 1986, n. 917;

b) ECOBONUS 65%: energy efficiency referred to in article 14 of the decree-law 4 June 2013, n. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90 and referred to in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 119;

c) "ORDINARY" SISMABONUS: adoption of anti-seismic measures referred to in article 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies of the decree-law no. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90, and referred to in paragraph 4 of article 119;

d) 90% FACADE BONUS (UPDATED VIDEO-GUIDE): recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, including those of external cleaning or painting only, referred to in article 1, paragraphs 219 and 220, of the law of 27 December 2019, n. 160;

e) "ORDINARY" PHOTOVOLTAIC BONUS installation of photovoltaic systems referred to in article 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter h) of the consolidated income tax law referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic of 22 December 1986, n. 917, including the interventions referred to in paragraphs 5 and 6 of article 119 of this decree;

f) installation of charging stations for electric vehicles referred to in article 16-ter of the decree-law 4 June 2013, n. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90, and referred to in paragraph 8 of article 119;

In particular, two mandatory requirements already in force have been extended to access the 110% Superbonus deductions (Ecobonus 110% and Sismabonus 110%):

Compliance visa Price congruity assertion towards the relative price lists (Video comment)

Having said that, will it be appropriate to address the problem of building abuses present in the properties before launching on the various minor building bonuses with credit transfer?

Checklist of the compliance visa with building practices facilitated interventions

The compliance visa is required to access the assignment of the tax credit or discount on the invoice for the interventions listed above, based on Legislative Decree 157/2021. It is issued by the relevant persons authorized by law (eg Accountants, CAF, etc.), pursuant to art. 35 Legislative Decree 241/1997.

These subjects must not enter into the merits of the truthfulness and substance of the various attachments (which they will do well to keep in original copy for possible requests for assessments by the Revenue Agency).

In fact, the affixing of this Compliance Visa is defined as a “light visa”, that is a formal and non-substantial check: the purpose is to filter and avoid material errors, to find correspondence or errors in the data relating to the tax area, tax calculations and deductions, the existence of specific requirements (but not all), etc.

In short, it is a typical model of preventive and anticipated self-control by the citizen, who is empowered to demonstrate the existence of the requisites and prerequisites for access to tax benefits.

Minor building bonuses and necessary building practices

As the building bonuses move in the urban construction field, the subjects authorized to produce the Conformity Visa will have to acquire and verify the technical documentation and building practices. In fact, it too is an essential prerequisite for accessing the respective tax deductions and benefits.

Premise: I do not argue that they will have to examine, understand and evaluate the correctness of the CILA, SCIA or Building Permit building practices.

Whoever issues the Conformity Visa must do it anyway deliver a copy of the building practices, as their existence and effectiveness is an essential condition for accessing any building tax deduction, with or without credit assignment (net of those possibly falling under Free Building).

In the case of free construction, a substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety, made directly by the taxpayer pursuant to article 47 of Presidential Decree no. 445/2000, which indicates the start date of the works and certifies the fact that under the current building legislation, the interventions implemented are among those that can be facilitated although they do not require any qualification.

Let’s be clear: these subjects authorized to issue the Conformity Visa are not required to check whether the Architect, Engineer or Surveyor has or not:

Chosen the right procedure;

Having acquired all the relative permits, acts of consent, authorizations, etc.

Properly designed

Verification of urban planning compliance or Legitimate State of the property;

etc;

However, we should not be surprised if the Taxpayer will also call into question the person who issued the Compliance Visa in the event of assessments, revocation or forfeiture of the tax benefits disputed for discrepancies and building abuses (found during construction or subsequent).

In fact, in ignorance or lack of knowledge of the matter, the taxpayer affected by the recovery of the credit assignments enjoyed, together with penalties and interest, will be a “little pissed off” towards all the professionals involved; as often happens in our sector, having paid a control service, you will have placed a high expectation towards them.

It is a bit the same belief of the buyer who holds a notary responsible for having bought an apartment with building abuses and irregularities, when instead it is common ground that the notary has no duties to substantially control the building regularity of the property.

Building abuses and property discrepancies: revocation and forfeiture with DPR 380/01 and DM 41/1998

DUE TO ABUSE AND BUILDING IRREGULARITIES, ALL BUILDING TAX BONUSES ARE REVOCABLE OR SUBJECT TO FORFEITURE ON THE BASIS OF:

For example art. 4 of the Finance Ministerial Decree no. 41/1998, establishes a series of conditions to exclude (and therefore revoke) the tax benefits in the event of building differences, but also the irregularities ascertained on the safety profile of the construction sites and the regularity of the workers’ contributions (see Legislative Decree 81/2008).

In particular, I have always emphasized the risks associated with formal and substantial validity of building practices on Legitimate status of the property, for example in the case of:

Cancellation of the Permission to build;

Ineffective statement ( SCIA ) Certified Start of Activity Report;

) Certified Start of Activity Report; Ineffective declaration and / or repressive sanctions in case of (CILA) Notification of Certified Commencement of Works;

In other words, it is believed to have carried out a building intervention with a practice deemed regular and declared ineffective afterwards..

The result is a building work completed in the absence of a building permit or practice.

The consequence? There would be no prerequisite of legality and subsistence to access the various building bonuses, including Superbonus 110.

SUPERBONUS ON IRREGULAR PROPERTIES: Insights

Minor building bonuses: not included in CILAS

To try to stem the problem (badly) the CILAS with DL 77/2021, that is a particular form of CILA valid exclusively for the Superbonus, on which I have expressed several reservations.

On the contrary, the various Facade Bonuses, Restructuring Bonuses, Ecobonus and ordinary Sismabonus do not access CILAS and the relative exemption from the legitimate State Certification required for any building practice (articles 9-bis c.1.-bis and 34 c.3 Presidential Decree 380/01).

Reason why, like it or not, the legislator with Legislative Decree 76/2020 obliges to carry out appropriate preventive compliance checks on the property before submitting any building practice, including CILA.

Compliance visa Building bonuses, and building practices to be acquired

In the Check-list of documents to be found and acquired for the Compliance Visa, published by the National Accountants Foundation, the existence of the related building practices and administrative qualifications required by current building legislation is indicated.

I repeat it for future reference: the accountant or person authorized to issue the compliance visa is not required to check the effectiveness or correctness of the building practices, much less the urban legitimacy of the property / real estate unit, God forbid.

Clearly he is required to acquire a copy of them (including variants), of the relative technical asseverations that certify the conclusion of the authorized works, price congruity, etc.

Useful tips

If I can add an advice in the margin, in the letter of appointment of the subject certifying the Conformity Visa it would be appropriate to specify that it is not required to carry out checks on the technical building side, perhaps providing for any exclusion on the merits.

This is to prevent future disagreements and calls into question in the face of the assessments, revocation and forfeiture of the tax benefits enjoyed; If I were an accountant, for example, I would certainly do it.

Also in this case it is strongly recommended to rely on Engineers, Architects and Surveyors with a high level of preparation in the field of Legitimate Status and urban planning compliance.

