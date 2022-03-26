Minor loses his life after falling from an attraction at ICON Park in Orlando

This is a video screenshot of the Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park in Orlando, as it began to climb before the teenager’s fatal fall. Facebook video screenshot

A teenager fatally slipped and fell from an ICON Park ride in Orlando, Florida, prompting screams of horror from many witnesses on the ground, according to a video that was posted on social networks.

The identity of the victim was not released.

The incident happened around 11:15 pm Thursday, March 24, at the park’s Free Fall attraction in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

“Witnesses at the scene reported that someone had fallen from the tower,” according to police. “A 14-year-old minor was taken to the hospital, where he died due to the serious injuries he sustained.”

At this time, the police are investigating what happened, and the investigation “is in its early stages.”

A witness posted a video of the moment on Facebook, where it can be seen that the ride was going down when it stopped midway.

The video shows the teen slipping from his chair and landing on his feet. Later, in several photos it can be seen that the boy collapsed on his chest against the ground. (McClatchy News decided not to show the video because the images are too strong.)

Screams and screams for an ambulance are heard as the attraction stops.

Icon Park is touted as “a park with one of the three tallest free fall attractions in the world.”

The Free Fall — “the tallest free fall tower in the world” — opened in December 2021, according to the park website.

“Thirty passengers can enjoy the spectacular views of ICON Park and the I-Drive highway as the attraction rotates around the giant tower and soars into the sky,” says the park.

“After the ride reaches the top, it tilts forward 30 degrees and faces the ground for a brief moment before hurtling down almost 400 feet at speeds reaching more than 75 miles per hour.”

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on March 25, 2022 9:49 a.m.