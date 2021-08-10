“Minority Report”, a perfect suspense device – Libero Quotidiano

MINORITY REPORT
La7 at 9.15 pm. With Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton. Directed by Steven Spielberg. USA production 2002. Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes
THE PLOT
Tom Cruise is a kind of cop of the future (year 2054) who can prevent crimes before they are committed. All thanks to some very young visionaries locked in a state laboratory. They see the crimes before they happen, they warn the police and they intervene. Cruise has a way to stop a lot of serial killers before they complete the killer work. But one day he has a nasty surprise: the visionaries saw him killing a man. Cruise is flabbergasted: he has never seen his victim before. He tries to understand the background to this imminent crime of his, but he doesn’t have much time. Because his colleagues are now about to block him.
WHY SEE IT
Because if it is not one of Spielberg’s best-known titles, it is still a perfect suspense device, as it has come to us for 50 years from that great Steven show machine. Based on a short story by Philip Dick (“Act of Force”), it re-proposes the future anxieties of its actor, one of the masters of American fiction.