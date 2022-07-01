Minority stress: What is it? – Health & Wellness

Minority stress is a problem faced by Lgbtiq+ people. Now where does this stress come from? How does it manifest? What consequences does it have?

For many years, Lgbtiq+ people have had to overcome the obstacles posed by a society that is insensitive to their realities. Therefore, some authors suggest that this population faces challenges that are not experienced by other sectors of society. Thus, Ilan Meyer proposes a model to study this problem and calls it “minority stress”.

The minority stress model states that as a group they are vulnerable to increased stress due to their minority status. Through this theory, it would be possible to more accurately assess the stressors they experience and their effects. Therefore, it is a useful resource in psychology, since it allows us to better understand the needs of this population.

What is minority stress?

Stress is an emotion that appears in situations that are perceived as a threat or challenge. To a certain extent, it is an adaptive process because it gives the organism an extra “push” to meet the demands. However, it becomes a problem when people experience it for long periods of time.

In this way, all people are prone to chronic stress for different reasons. However, the Lgbtiq+ population suffers a greater risk of suffering from stress due to situations that are associated with their condition of being. For example, for transgender people, in many countries, having their gender identity legally recognized is a problem. At the same time, this creates difficulties in accessing work, health, education, etc.

So, it is possible to say that Lgbtiq+ people face challenges inherent to their gender identity or sexual orientation. These stressful situations are those that Ilan Meyer includes in his model of minority stress.

How is minority stress observed?

Until now, it has not been possible to define exactly what are the specific stressors experienced by the Lgbtiq+ population. However, Meyer brings together a series of common experiences that tend to be found in her experiences.

1. Previous experiences of discrimination

As mentioned at the beginning, the social environment of Lgbtiq+ people tends to be insensitive to their experiences and needs. Therefore, it is common for them to suffer discrimination both in their family, and at school or work. These types of experiences cause suffering and feelings such as guilt or shame that deteriorate mental health.

Following this line, Barrientos et al. (2019) published a study on the effects of sexual prejudice on Chilean transgender people. In the conclusions, consequences such as anxious and depressive symptoms, substance use, self-harm, suicidal ideation and attempts are pointed out.

2. Expectations of rejection

Another weighty factor in the minority stress model is the expectations of rejection that the Lgbtiq+ population has.

Due to previous experiences of discrimination, these people tend to develop rejection anxiety. Then, they perceive in their environment a constant threat of discrimination and they see the future in a bleak way.

3. Concealment of sexual orientation or gender identity

Continuing with the above, it is also observed that Lgbtiq+ people tend to hide their gender identity or sexual orientation. This is something to be expected if we take into account that they are often rejected for that reason. In addition, they live with the expectation that their environment will discriminate against them in some way.

As a result, to avoid the stress and anguish generated by the experience of rejection, they hide who they are. This behavior is reinforced because by hiding, they obtain certain social benefits. Although, at the same time, it generates suffering because they must repress their real desires, dreams and goals.

4. Internalized hate

Minority stress is also expressed through contempt for one’s own person. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people tend to introject society’s rejection within themselves. Therefore, they feel hatred for their own desires and personality traits. This can lead them to make decisions such as undergoing “conversion therapy” in order to suppress who they are.

It should be noted that there is no scientific evidence that affirms that it is possible to change or “cure” sexual orientation or gender identity. In fact, these kinds of “treatments” can make existing mental health problems worse. In addition, many of these conversion centers are run by religious organizations that are not licensed to do psychotherapy.

5. Coping

Lgbtiq+ people have a particular difficulty when it comes to facing reality. On the one hand, if they openly accept who they are, they can become victims of discrimination and violence. But, by hiding, they continue to be victims of social prejudice. In this way, it is possible to say that there is victimization both if they face the situation and if they avoid it.

Due to this, the Lgbtiq+ population is witnessing how their future uncertainty increases. Perhaps they are wondering: will things ever change? Should I accept who I am and risk suffering? Or do I stay hidden and repress what I feel?

Effects of Minority Stress

Now, we already know that stress is an emotion that can affect long-term mental and physical health. Therefore, it is logical to assume that, due to minority stress, the Lgbtiq+ population suffers more health problems.

Mongelli et al. (2019) published a systematic review on minority stress and mental health in this population. In their conclusions, they highlight that the evidence indicates that these groups have a higher rate of psychological alterations.

Other research by Flentje et al. (2019) studied the relationship of minority stress with biological conditions. Evidence was found suggesting a possible link between these variables, although the authors point out that more research is needed in this regard.

In conclusion, Ilan Meyer’s model offers us a window to better understand the difficulties of the Lgbtiq+ population. Therefore, it is a useful resource for mental health professionals dealing with these types of cases. Also, the model of minority stress serves to further educate the population regarding the experiences of minorities.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful