Minsa announces that the number of people infected with monkeypox has risen to 36

The Ministry of Health (minsa) reported this Tuesday that the cases of the monkey pox increased to 36. These are located in Metropolitan Lima, Lima Provinces and Callao.

As it is recalled, the first patient was detected on June 27 and in just a few weeks this number has increased considerably, to the point that the reports are already beyond the capital. Only two days ago it was known that the number of patients was only 29.

In his report, the minsa announced that the cases are in Surco, Jesús María, Pueblo Libre, Cercado de Lima, San Martín de Porres, Los Olivos, Santa Anita, San Miguel, Rímac, Surquillo, San Borja, San Isidro, Mi Perú and Barranca.

cases have doubled

The Minister of Health, Jorge Lopez Penapointed out last week that there were 15 confirmed cases up to that moment, so that, in just one week, infections have practically doubled.

The minister specified at that time that the age range of these infected people was between 20 and 36 years old. He also pointed out that he is running the National Response Plan in the presence of the disease, which establishes the alert in all health establishments in the country, the strengthening of the surveillance system in epidemiological investigation and the adoption of prevention and control measures.

“If they have symptoms of monkeypox, patients should go to the nearest health center or call 113 for more information,” he added. minsa in his message posted on social media.

According to the entity, the Diris have begun their house-to-house visits, carrying out epidemiological surveillance and corresponding follow-up of infected patients and their contacts.

Monkeypox cases increased by 77% in the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a week ago that cases of monkeypox have increased by 77% in a week and that two new deaths have been reported, bringing the number of deaths on the planet to three since this outbreak was reported. last May.

Confirmed cases of the disease now rise to 6,027 in 59 countries, the organization said in its latest epidemiological report. Of those cases, 4,920 have been diagnosed in the Europe region.

In the last seven days covered by the report, an additional nine countries have reported smallpox cases. In contrast, a dozen countries where this outbreak had been registered have gone 21 days without reporting any infection.