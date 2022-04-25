Minsal reports 1,909 new cases of covid: 0 deaths reported due to disconnection from the civil registry | National

Due to a disconnection in the Civil Registry system, this Sunday 0 deaths were reported from causes associated with covid-19. Meanwhile, there are 1,909 new cases.

This Sunday the Ministry of Health reported 1,909 new cases of covid-19. Meanwhile, the authorities indicated that in the last 24 hours there had been no deaths from causes associated with the disease.

Meanwhile, a positivity of 4.04% was reported in the last 24 hours at the national level, with 43,427 exams, PCR and antigen tests.

As for the zero report of new deaths, the online balance indicates that it occurred because There is no report of new cases of deaths as a result of a disconnection from the Civil Registry Service system. In this way, the total number of deceased amounts to 57,375 in the country, as on Saturday.

Of the 1,909 new cases, 35% were reported to be diagnosed by antigen testing. In addition, 44% were due to Active Case Search (BAC) and 21% of those notified are asymptomatic.

Thus, the regions with the highest positivity are: Magallanes, O’Higgins, Valparaíso and Metropolitana. The Magallanes region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Aysén, Valparaíso, and Maule regions.

With these new infections, the total number of people diagnosed with covid-19 in the country reaches 3,546,493. Of this total, 10,739 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,479,447.

Regarding the people who are hospitalized in the ICU, it was detailed that there are 263 and of these, 193 are on mechanical ventilation. Currently, there is a total of 350 critical beds available for the patient who requires it.

On Saturday, the results of 43,427 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported, reaching a total of 36,755,151 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 4.04% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 5.83%.

Finally, there are 30 accommodation facilities, with a total of 2,915 beds. The actual occupancy at the national level is 27%, leaving a total of 1,730 beds available for use.