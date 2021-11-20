«Minsk wants to destabilize the EU. The Polexit? It will never happen »- Corriere.it

from Elisabetta Rosaspina

The Nobel Peace Prize winner: “I understand Morawiecki about migrants, but the point is that there are too many inequalities”

Warsaw is not wrong. But Minsk also has some reason. Between the two quarrels, of course, it is Moscow who enjoys. Fortunately, there is still Angela Merkel looking for a solution to the crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland where thousands of migrants press and die in the cold trying to enter Europe: Lech Walesa, 78, is in Italy, in San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo), to put the weight of his popularity and his Nobel Peace Prize at the service of Ambassador Day, a partnership of companies in support of research against rare diseases and, in particular, the Kabuki syndrome. But political passion ignites, behind the yellow lenses of his glasses, the gaze of those who know they already belong to history.

In short, in this international dispute, do you understand the motivations of both the Polish premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, and the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko?

«Belarus tries to bring through thousands of refugees to destabilize the European Union. Moraviecki’s concern is well founded: Europe cannot accommodate millions of migrants. But the point is why are all these people trying to get in? The reason is that the inequalities between peoples are too strong. And the masses behave according to the physical principle of liquids: if the differences in height are excessive, the balance is broken and Niagara Falls opens up. The tasks of today’s and tomorrow’s politicians is to reduce the enormous differences that the old system has created between countries. Perhaps we will get there with globalization ».

In your opinion, what is Vladimir Putin’s role in this crisis?

“Russia is basically hostile to the European Union, because it is the main obstacle to its desire to regain the lost republics. We can guess this. But we don’t know exactly what Lukashenko’s and Putin’s goals are ”.

Morawiecki accused Merkel of legitimizing the Minsk regime by negotiating with Lukaskenko.

«I do not agree with Moraviecki on many issues and not even on this one. The Polish politicians in power today are weak, while Angela Merkel is a good negotiator and is trying to do her best ».

Soon you will no longer be able to count on her. As you see

Europe after Merkel?



“I don’t know what Europe will be like without her, but it certainly won’t be any better. His policy was generally very positive for Poland too ».

However, relations between Warsaw and Brussels are not improving: can you imagine a Polexit?

“Absolutely not. Because even if the Polish rulers are Eurosceptic, the people want to stay in the Union ”.

However, distances are increasing in matters of civil rights, freedom, separation of powers and the independence of judges.

“Over the past years we have fought to have the bases of basic rights included in the constitutional charter. And we had succeeded with Solidarnosc. Now the new political classes in power are destroying them ».

Polish women demonstrate against the reform of the abortion law, which aims to exclude serious malformation of the fetus from authorized cases. Doesn’t that seem excessive even to a practicing Catholic?

“Today I am almost 80 years old. The subject of abortion is no longer for me. I would like us to go back to the law adopted in my day: it was balanced and had made everyone agree ».

What then does it say about the new regulations that close the road in Poland to the restitution of assets confiscated from Jews during the Nazi occupation and under the Communist regime?

“The Jews who lived in Poland in those days are gone. There are their descendants, but wars have demolished the palaces and new ones have been built. Even in my day, people were looking for a solution, but it is difficult. I proposed to give back one hundred percent to the surviving Jews, half to their children, a quarter to their grandchildren, and that’s it. The rest is in the hands of the Lord ».

By the way, your strongest memory of Pope Wojtyla?

“I have a lot. We had many meetings and each was different. I tried to make him laugh, sometimes I could. One really no. “

Because?

«He liked my wife very much and he said to her: how can you resist with this man? And I intervened: then, Your Holiness, shouldn’t I get a younger one? He didn’t appreciate the joke: what are you saying, son? ».

With Pope Francis?

“I met him at the beginning. The Holy Spirit always chooses the right Pope at the right time. Francis has the task of cleaning up the Church. In the days of communism, on the other hand, it was necessary to hide the scandals in order not to weaken the Vatican ».

How is your life now?

«Similar to the past one. I keep doing what I did before. Only once I was in jail, once president of Poland and then former president. Yes, now I have many children and grandchildren. Always with the same wife ».