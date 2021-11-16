Business

minus sign for Ftse Mib and Spread

The Italian Stock Exchange today closed the session slightly below par: on the FTSE the performances of Interpump and Assicurazioni Generali stand out: the first scored + 3.26% while the second left 2.47% on the field.

After two sessions with the minus sign, the future on Brent it rises by 0.35% to 82.3 dollars per barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar trades at 1.13375 (-0.26%).

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib in slight negative territory

The session of the main basket in Milan, the Ftse Mib, closed at 27,804.93 points, -0.23% on the previous figure.

Red by almost two percentage points for the BTP-Bund spread, which fell to 119 basis points.

Update at 13: Ftse Mib, Telecom Italia looks at everyone from above

Shortly before 1pm the Dax gains half a percentage point, the Cac40 recorded a + 0.41% and our Ftse Mib is essentially unchanged (+ 0.03%).

New session of increases for Moncler (+ 0.93%) included, for the third consecutive year, in the indices Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe.

Future Wall Street: positive opening expected

In the middle of the European session, the derivative on the Dow Jones recorded + 0.13%, the one on the S & P500 advanced by 0.09% and the future on the Nasdaq rose by 0.1%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, Telecom Italia and Moncler in evidence

The Ftse100 starts with a -0.1%, the Dax marks a + 0.14%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.19% and our Ftse Mib shares 27,915.24 points (+ 0.17%).

The palm of top performer in the blue chip basket also today goes to Telecom Italia shares (+ 1.59%), closely followed by Moncler (+ 1.31%).

Yesterday the company announced that it has been included in the indices for the third consecutive year Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe obtaining, in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021, the highest score (89/100) in the “Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector.

As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Ipo of Eni R&R, the newco dedicated to retail gas & power and those relating to renewables, is expected between the summer-autumn of 2022.

Slight contraction to 120 basis points for the spread with German bonds.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo in slight positive territory

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, was up 1.14%, the China A50 was + 0.35% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with a -0.67%. .

An increase of 0.11% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,808.12 points.

Wall Street: indices all tied

The first session of the week of the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq closed little move (-0.04% for both) while the S & P500 finished in perfect parity.

