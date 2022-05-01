minute-by-minute broadcast for matchday 17 of Liga MX 2022

LIVE follows the broadcast of the Clásico Joven between América and Cruz Azul for matchday 17 of the 2022 Closing Tournament from the Azteca Stadium.

América has reached the last day of the Clausura 2022 tournament with the possibility of entering the Liguilla directly. Despite that, before thinking about any of the necessary combinations of results to achieve their goal, those from Coapa have to do their homework and for that, they will have to impose themselves on Cruz Azul this Saturday night on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

The Eagles will host the Cementeros for a new edition of the Clásico Joven which, in addition to the pride of winning it, will have a direct pass to the Quarterfinals at stake, since the winner of this automatic match would avoid the playoff and would force his rival to play it next week.

for this duel, Fernando Ortiz will have to do without Roger Martínez, who misses this duel due to accumulation of yellow cards. Instead, Salvador Reyes aims to get into the starting eleven of the Tanoneta, which will seek to put an end to the regular phase with seven wins in a row.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of America vs Cruz Azul

America will play against Cruz Azul the Clásico Joven of Mexican soccer this Saturday, April 30, at the Azteca Stadium starting at 9:00 p.m. You can follow the LIVE broadcast through TUDN through channel 5 on open television. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will be in Santa Úrsula to bring you all the details.

America vs. Cruz Azul: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Salvador Reyes; Diego Valdes and Federico Viñas. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Minute-by-minute transmission: America vs. Blue Cross

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!