minute-by-minute transmission for the return leg of the Concachampions round of 16

The time has come for Blue Cross. The great favorite to win the title of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League will jump onto the pitch Aztec stadium tonight, to close the process in front of Forge FC, with the second leg duel of the round of 16after take advantage in the Ida duel by 1-0, played on a visit to Canada.

Machine You already know the team that would be your rival in the Quarter finals in case of advancing to the next round: the Montréalalso from Canadaso this Thursday will look for stamp your ticket in front of your home crowdwith the aim of advancing firmly towards the conquest of his seventh cup in the continental contest.

This way, Blue Cross arrives at the big date tonight in the Concachampions against Forge FC with almost all of its squad available, since the only casualty for this match is that of Christian Tabó, so that John Reynoso will go out with Sebastián Jurado; Adrián Aldrete, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Joaquín Martínez; Rafael Baca, Luis Mendoza, Ignacio Rivero, Romulo Otero; Angel Romero and Santiago Giménez.

Minute-by-minute transmission: Cruz Azul vs. F.C.