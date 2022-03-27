MINUTE BY MINUTE transmission of the friendly match in Austin

América continues with its activity on the Águila Tour with friendlies in the United States in order to maintain the pace of competition ahead of the resumption of the Clausura 2022 tournament, within which Faces will be seen with Necaxa in Aguascalientes next Saturday, April 2, due to the commitment of matchday 12.

This weekend, the Eagles will face Monterrey in the last of their friendly matches, this after midweek they fell 2-1 against Tigres in Houston in a duel that, overall, had the positive aspect that Federico Viñas was reunited with the goal after several weeks without converting.

For this commitment, it should be remembered that those directed by Fernando Ortiz will not be able to count on some important elements for their respective selection calls, as in the case of Mexicans Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martín; as well as the South Americans Diego Valdés and Richard Sánchez.

Where to watch the online live broadcast of America vs Monterrey

The friendly match between América and Monterrey will take place this Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. (TCM). The Q2 Stadium in the city of Austin in Texas will be the setting for this match, which will be broadcast LIVE by the TUDN signal. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will bring you all the details.

America vs. Monterrey: Possible alignments

America: Oscar Jimenez; Miguel Layun, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Luis Gutiérrez; Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas: DT: Fernando Ortiz.

