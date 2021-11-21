World

minutes Fed and GDP Germany in focus

Market mover of the week: what to watch out for in the economic data for the period 22-26 November?

Investors are looking with interest in the first place at the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve, looking for valuable details on the possible rise in interest rates.

Germany is also in focus with updated data on GDP in one of the most difficult moments with the fourth wave at the height of its strength in German power.

Furthermore, the German IFO index, the preliminary PMI of theEurozone and of USA and other economic achievements of world powers.

In detail below, i market mover of the week from 22 to 26 November day after day.

Market mover Monday 22 November

  • 02:30, CNY: PBoC Preferred Interest Rate, China
  • 16:00, USD: Existing Home Sale, USA

Market mover Tuesday 23 November

  • 09:15, EUR: PMI manufacturing and services index, France
  • 09:30, GBP: Preliminary Manufacturing & Services Purchasing Managers Index, UK
  • 09:30, EUR: Preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index, Germany
  • 10:00, EUR: Preliminary manufacturing and services PMI index, Eurozone
  • 15:45, USD: Manufacturing & Services Purchasing Managers Index Preliminary, US

Market mover Wednesday 24 November

  • 01:30, JPY: Manufacturing and Services PMI Index, Japan
  • 10:00, EUR: IFO Business Confidence Index in Germany
  • 2:30 pm, USD: Top Durable Goods Orders, USA
  • 14:30, USD: Preliminary quarterly GDP, US
  • 2:30 pm, USD: Initial Unemployment Claims, USA
  • 16:00, USD: Michigan Confidence Index, USA
  • 4:00 pm, USD: New Home Sales, USA
  • 16:30, USD: Crude Oil Inventories, USA
  • 20:00, USD: Minutes of the FOMC meeting, USA

Market mover Thursday 25 November

  • 08:00, EUR: Quarterly GDP, Germany
  • 08:00, EUR: GfK Consumer Climate Report, Germany
  • 14:30, EUR: Speech by the President of the ECB Lagarde, Eurozone

Market mover on Friday 26th November

  • 00:30, JPY: General Price Index in Tokyo, Japan
  • 08:00, EUR: Import Price Index, Germany

