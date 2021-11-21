minutes Fed and GDP Germany in focus

Market mover of the week: what to watch out for in the economic data for the period 22-26 November?

Investors are looking with interest in the first place at the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve, looking for valuable details on the possible rise in interest rates.

Germany is also in focus with updated data on GDP in one of the most difficult moments with the fourth wave at the height of its strength in German power.

Furthermore, the German IFO index, the preliminary PMI of theEurozone and of USA and other economic achievements of world powers.

In detail below, i market mover of the week from 22 to 26 November day after day.

Market mover Monday 22 November

02:30, CNY: PBoC Preferred Interest Rate, China

16:00, USD: Existing Home Sale, USA

Market mover Tuesday 23 November

09:15, EUR: PMI manufacturing and services index, France

09:30, GBP: Preliminary Manufacturing & Services Purchasing Managers Index, UK

09:30, EUR: Preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index, Germany

10:00, EUR: Preliminary manufacturing and services PMI index, Eurozone

15:45, USD: Manufacturing & Services Purchasing Managers Index Preliminary, US

Market mover Wednesday 24 November

01:30, JPY: Manufacturing and Services PMI Index, Japan

10:00, EUR: IFO Business Confidence Index in Germany

2:30 pm, USD: Top Durable Goods Orders, USA

14:30, USD: Preliminary quarterly GDP, US

2:30 pm, USD: Initial Unemployment Claims, USA

16:00, USD: Michigan Confidence Index, USA

4:00 pm, USD: New Home Sales, USA

16:30, USD: Crude Oil Inventories, USA

20:00, USD: Minutes of the FOMC meeting, USA

Market mover Thursday 25 November

08:00, EUR: Quarterly GDP, Germany

08:00, EUR: GfK Consumer Climate Report, Germany

14:30, EUR: Speech by the President of the ECB Lagarde, Eurozone

Market mover on Friday 26th November