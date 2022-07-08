News

Minutes of terror are recorded in Mexico during a shootout between soldiers and drug traffickers

A new chapter of violence in mexico was recorded by social media users who lived horror minutes during a confrontation between drug traffickers and the military.

The event was recorded in Altar, Sonoraon the 2nd of the current month, when mexican armed forces developed an operation against a fraction of the Sinaloa Cartel, known as New people.

As a result of the operation, security forces reported four suspected drug traffickers captured.

Furthermore, it was confirmed death of one of the attackers Y a member of law enforcement.

Francisco “T”, alias the Duranguillowas one of the capturedwho according to authorities He is one of the leaders of the Los Chapitos organization. of Sinaloa cartel and one of the alleged perpetrators of the wave of violence in the region.

It was a surprise operation in which some participated 10 members of the security forceswho faced a group of About 40 assassins.

The Mexican authorities, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the governor of Sinaloa, congratulated the members of the group that took part in the operation, since they were able to finish it successfully in spite of the numerical disadvantage.

Some residents of the area They commented on social networks that they experienced moments of terrorthen the drug traffickers did not submit to order and attacked the security forces with large caliber weapons.

The shots were heard tens of meters from where the operation was taking placewhile the neighbors they uploaded videos in which they expressed the fear they felt to be hit by a bullet.

They grabbed race, they grabbed. Get in, it’s thundering here too, ”said a social media user while recording.

now they are killed”, expressed another of the neighbors of the place.

Videos of the shooting

.

