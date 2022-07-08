Minutes of terror are recorded in Mexico during a shootout between soldiers and drug traffickers

The event was recorded in Altar, Sonora on the 2nd of the current month, when mexican armed forces developed an operation against a fraction of the Sinaloa Cartel, known as New people.

A new chapter of violence in mexico was recorded by social media users who lived horror minutes during a confrontation between drug traffickers and the military.

As a result of the operation, security forces reported four suspected drug traffickers captured.

Furthermore, it was confirmed death of one of the attackers Y a member of law enforcement.

Francisco “T”, alias the Duranguillowas one of the capturedwho according to authorities He is one of the leaders of the Los Chapitos organization. of Sinaloa cartel and one of the alleged perpetrators of the wave of violence in the region.

It was a surprise operation in which some participated 10 members of the security forceswho faced a group of About 40 assassins.

The Mexican authorities, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the governor of Sinaloa, congratulated the members of the group that took part in the operation, since they were able to finish it successfully in spite of the numerical disadvantage.

Some residents of the area They commented on social networks that they experienced moments of terrorthen the drug traffickers did not submit to order and attacked the security forces with large caliber weapons.

The shots were heard tens of meters from where the operation was taking placewhile the neighbors they uploaded videos in which they expressed the fear they felt to be hit by a bullet.

“They grabbed race, they grabbed. Get in, it’s thundering here too, ”said a social media user while recording.

“now they are killed”, expressed another of the neighbors of the place.

Videos of the shooting

From SONORA to the world

” Hug and No Bullets ” #Altar Are.

take extreme precautions @HijosDeMx armed confrontation between @SEDENAmx and the CO, keep the international highway MEXICO-Tijuana closed Where Governor DurAzno @AlfonsoDurazo Cuddle the Criminals pic.twitter.com/KlxQmpRM76 – The Yaqui for a united people (@Yaqui_23472138) July 3, 2022

THEY TAKEN THE TOPÓN OUT! 😱 Gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel fled the bursts of the Mexican Army that arrested this weekend the criminal leader Francisco ‘T’, “El Duranguillo” in Altar Sonora, #Mexico pic.twitter.com/BRxT9R8eoa — Expressionennetwork (@expressionennetwork) July 4, 2022

Intense shooting unleashed terror in Altar, Sonora, Mexico, after Army agents arrested alleged hit men from the Sinaloa Cartel, who responded with confrontations and blockades.https://t.co/HJshH6Cpo0 pic.twitter.com/1s6raxOLLF – Hugo Gallardo (@HugoGallardoSG) July 4, 2022

An attempt by Culiacanazo was recorded in Altar #Sound gunmen from “Gente Nueva” tried to rescue “El Duranguillo” there were several confrontations.

We are used to violence in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Jqt3Y3zssK — No More Crime (@SeguroJal) July 4, 2022

