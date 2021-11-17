Minx: also Gillian Jacobs in the cast of the HBO series Max

announced the cast of, the new comedy series coming to the platform.To i already announced, they add(Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar),(Transparent, Your Honor),(Community, Fear Street), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), Rich Sommer (Mad Men, Run)(Love Life, Your Honor) And(One Day at a Time, Silicon Valley).

Written by Ellen Rapoport it is set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx revolves around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who joins forces with a low-cost publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Alicia Hannah-Kim will play Wendy Mah, a feminist best-selling author. Amy Landecker will play Bridget Westbury, the new woman on the more conservative San Fernando Valley City Council. Gillian Jacobs will play Maggie, a friend of Joyce’s from New York. Austin Nichols will play Billy “The Goat” Brunson, a quaterback with a sculpted physique and a bad boy reputation. Finally Rich Sommer will play Lenny, Joyce’s half-brother.

Hope Davis and Stephen Tobolowsky will be two guest stars, Davis will be an academic feminist, while Tobolowsky will be Conrad Ross, the head of Joyce’s tennis club.

Ellen Rapoport will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig, Dan Magnante and Ben Karlin.

What do you think of this first information on Minx? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

Source: Deadline