News

Minx: also Gillian Jacobs in the cast of the HBO series Max

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

HBO Max announced the cast of Minx, the new comedy series coming to the platform.
To i already announced Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya, they add Alicia Hannah-Kim (Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar), Amy Landecker (Transparent, Your Honor), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Fear Street), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), Rich Sommer (Mad Men, Run) Hope Davis (Love Life, Your Honor) And Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time, Silicon Valley).

Written by Ellen Rapoport it is set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx revolves around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist who joins forces with a low-cost publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Alicia Hannah-Kim will play Wendy Mah, a feminist best-selling author. Amy Landecker will play Bridget Westbury, the new woman on the more conservative San Fernando Valley City Council. Gillian Jacobs will play Maggie, a friend of Joyce’s from New York. Austin Nichols will play Billy “The Goat” Brunson, a quaterback with a sculpted physique and a bad boy reputation. Finally Rich Sommer will play Lenny, Joyce’s half-brother.

Hope Davis and Stephen Tobolowsky will be two guest stars, Davis will be an academic feminist, while Tobolowsky will be Conrad Ross, the head of Joyce’s tennis club.

Ellen Rapoport will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig, Dan Magnante and Ben Karlin.

What do you think of this first information on Minx? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

Source: Deadline


Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Meghan Markle, “at risk after the fight”. Book and noble titles, the last troubles of the Duchess – Il Tempo

August 20, 2021

Ulrika Jonsson | “I take off my clothes to support the children

19 hours ago

“Bitcoin Price May Not Take Off” – The Cryptonomist

September 3, 2021

West Side Story | Release, plot and cast of the new film by Steve Spielberg

October 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button