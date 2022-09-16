MIPCOM 2022: RX France confirms more than 300 exhibitors to the main market of the industry

Being the central event on the agenda of industry executives, the 38th edition of MIPCOM CANNES will take place from October 17 to 20 at the Palais des Festivals and will have the classic MIPJUNIOR market, which returns to its previous programming (15-16 October) at the JW Marriott Cannes. .

RX France confirmed the TV industry’s major global studios, platforms and groups back in force, who will return with pre-pandemic sized (or larger) stands, bringing back the open-air installations surrounding the Palais des Festivals and along Croissette Beach for the first time since 2019. He also announced that more than 40 exhibiting companies from 21 countries will participate in the event for the first time.

One of the great novelties of this edition is “The Seaview Producers Hub”, a new space for events of 1000 SQM (10, 673 SQFT) with the backdrop of the iconic view of the Mediterranean. The sector will be a catalyst for international business and creative negotiation, and will be driven by a comprehensive program running daily from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Delegates will hear directly from key players in the co-production, including Lars Bloomgren (Banijay), Matt Brodlie (Constantine), Leona Connell (Newen Connect), Emmanuel Guilbart (APC), Mourad Kuufane (France Televisions), Sharon Levi (YES Studios), anke stoll (Keshet International), Christian Vespers (Fremantle) Y Elly Vervloet (VRT), in a series of selected panels and in-depth case studies.

Additionally, and building on the “Producers Funding Forum” established at MIPCOM in 2018, investors and funders will describe creative deal examples along with their own wish lists and strategies.

Conference

The Seaview Producers Hub program adds more depth to the overall conference program that they have been announcing. Highlights announced to date include a special red carpet screening of the highly anticipated western. English (which will be attended by the protagonists Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and the writer/director Hugo Blick), along with speeches from leading studio, producer, platform, and distributor executives including Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Banijay, FoxEntertainment Y Fremantle.

More high-profile speakers, world premiere screenings and special events will be revealed in the coming weeks. Diverse and inclusive storytelling and mentorship remains at the heart of MIP’s mission and will rise throughout the marketplace.

Lucy Smith, Director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIPJUNIOR said: ‘The confirmations keep coming for the return year of MIPCOM CANNES. The appetite for an international MIPCOM in full force could not be more evident and is clear evidence of a confident and energized global television industry. We are grateful for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to the plans to date, and in particular for the inaugural Producers Hub. We have some more exciting announcements to share in the coming weeks before the global industry gathers en masse in Cannes for a full-size MIPCOM.’