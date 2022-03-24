MIR 2022 demonstration: revolution by face-to-face election

For the second consecutive year, history repeats itself. The future of Spanish health shows once again that it does not give up and takes to the streets to claim a choice of MIR placesand other degrees from the Specialized Health Training (FSE), in face-to-face format and in real time. They have done it in a massive concentration that, for a few hours, has collapsed the streets of the center of Madrid and that has brought together unions, associations, health professionals and, of course, applicants from all over Spain. And it is that, as reported by the organizers to Medical Writingmore than 900 candidates confirmed their attendance to the already known as #23MSanitary.

MIR demonstration in search of a face-to-face election that ensures the future of Spanish healthcare.

to the cry of “another but and I’m going abroad”, “opaque choice smells like a sewer”, “The resignation of the resident will be paid by the patient” or “Would you resign?hundreds of applicants for a position in the Specialized Health Training have crowded in front of the doors of the Ministry of Health to demand a “urgent solution” to the current telematic assignment system that last year caused 190 resignations of specialists with a place.

Before ‘taking over’ the ministerial seat, the march stopped in front of the Congress of Deputies where different deputies and parliamentary spokespersons, such as Ana Pastor, Elvira Velasco, Sergio Sayas or Theresa Anglehave collected in person the demands of the protesters.

Specifically, the future specialists have demonstrated to demand that the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasand the new director of Professional Planning, Celia Gomezthat they “rectify” and re-establish a face-to-face election system because, as one of the banners says, “If there is no covid on the terraces, neither in the choice of places”.

“United doctors are stronger”

After talking with the political representatives, the demonstration went to the long-awaited final stop: the Ministry of Health. At the gates of the ministerial headquarters, the candidates held a minute of silence and a sit-in, then listened carefully to the statements of the representatives and organizers of the call.

The first to speak was Sheila Fair, vice president of the Association of Doctors and Graduates of Madrid (Amyts), who has encouraged the group to “continue fighting” for their rights. “This is one more demonstration that doctors, when we walk together, we are stronger“, has expressed the health, denouncing that Professional Management “has not complied with the commitments” agreed upon.

Likewise, the doctor has recalled that this allocation method has a great risk: that of the already known ‘deserted’ places. “We are approaching the last days of March and the resolution has not yet come out. They are still in time to rectify and allow this procedure to have all the guarantees again! “, She has expressed.

Luciana Nechiforpresident of the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM); Gabriel of the Well, general secretary of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM); and Alexander Cuellarrepresentative of FSE Unida, have also wanted to show their “outright rejection” of the system already implemented in the previous call, as well as the way of acting of Health.

“Justice” for thousands of MIR applicants

“The fact that it has changed to a telematic system is a setback. It is not an election, but an assignment of a place through a list,” he claims. Sheila Fairwhich requires “Justice” for the thousands of applicants who face, in just a few days, the complicated process.

Like fair, Laura Aguirre, spokesperson for FSE Unida, trusts that the Ministry of Carolina Darias will be flexible in the face of requests from the health sector. “As a guild, we always expect the Ministry of Health to watch over our rights and do your job. We hope that you will listen to us and that you will be more open to dialogue because, for the time being, this has not been the case”, regrets the spokeswoman for the platform.

In addition, the group hopes that the ‘replacement’ of Vicenç Martínez ‘landes’ in the Ministry with the best of predispositions and, above all, open to dialogue. “If it is like that, we will be able to reach very good agreements”underlines Aguirre.

Just like last year, Pantomime MIR has been in charge of raising funds for a group of mariachis to put an end to another concentration of the ‘MIR revolution’, whose possible effects will be seen in the ‘pending’ resolution of the Ministry of Health.