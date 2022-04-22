MIR 2023 exam: When to start the preparation?

Students.

The preparers to MIR exam they have it clear. Applicants have to start the preparation of the test for doctors “sooner”. That’s how it ensures Pilar Perezmember of the teaching department of Academia AMIR, who is sure that all the time devoted to study by the candidates will bring them an important benefit face tol performance in the execution of the exercise. However, not everyone undertakes this stage at the same time. And it is that, as he remarks, the beginning of the preparation will depend on the circumstances of each doctor.

In statements to Medical WritingPérez points out that, generally, the beginning of the preparation for the MIR begins at the same time as the last year of medicinealthough, he remarks, “the personal circumstances of each student must always be considered”.

In this regard, he maintains that the priority of the students during the sixth year will be to finish Medicine and, therefore, it must be taken into account that the curriculum of each university it can condition the moment in which future applicants begin to give one hundred percent of themselves.

“Being a good doctor does not start from a result in the MIR, but from empathy, scientific rigor and the affection with which they treat their patients”

“In some universities, the sixth year of Medicine is quite free of academic loads, while in other faculties it is a course to use, with subjects, exams, practices, etc,” the teacher clarifies, emphasizing that, during this period, it is insisted that the applicants do everything possible to advance work for the following phases. “It is essential that they always carry out the drills scheduled on your calendar and underline the most and the most important subjects that they will study later”, he adds.

Advice before the start of the MIR preparation

Like the vast majority of trainers, Pérez warns that the MIR study is “a long-distance race” and, as such, applicants have to be “prepared” for the months ahead: “There will be months in which They will have to study many hours a day, but in which of course they will have time to rest, disconnect and look for rewards in the daily work”, he explains.

Therefore, it is essential that doctors follow a “strict” planning in terms of breaks and create a study routine that helps them to continue in the day to day of the MIR.

Secondly, Pérez recalls that the MIR exam aims to command opponents in order to allocate the available Specialized Health Training places. For this reason, he points out that, although it is an exam that will determine the first years of his professional future, the MIR “does not discriminate who will be a good or bad doctor or professional tomorrow”.

“This is a quality that each one carries within and being a good doctor does not start from a result in the MIR, but from empathy, scientific rigor and the affection with which they treat their patients tomorrow. Internalizing this helps a lot to take a load off during the preparation, and it is fundamental to remember that our priority as doctors is this, to be good doctors and the MIR is only part of the way”, he encourages.

Finally, Pérez urges applicants to remember that every effort has its reward and that this “is worth it.” “They have many years of training behind them and it is the last push that will allow them to fulfill their dream, so they should take it seriously from the start and take advantage of every minute of their preparation”, recommends the teacher, who encourages all the applicants who face this demanding stage.