MIR award 2022: Available places in Cardiology

Candidate for MIR 2022.

Surprise at the entrance Specialized Health Training (FSE) for the qualification of Medicine. Cardiologyone of the specialties historically most in demand among applicants MIR, has not managed to fill the quota after seven days of adjudication. So much so that, according to data published this Friday by the Ministry of Health, they are still available two vacancies of this area, which has only handed over three places in the seventh allocation session, in which the ministerial body has summoned the candidates with order numbers between 2401 and 2800.

In the previous call, Cardiology hung the ‘Sold out’ sign on the sixth day of the process, when it was chosen by 14 applicants. The last of the places assigned was for the applicant 2,356with the Mérida Hospital as a residence destination.

Another of the specialties close to filling a quota is Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which has been awarded a place in this session. Therefore, there are still five vacancies available from Oral and Maxillofacialwho has delivered the 86 percent of places offered for this call.

Along this same line, everything indicates that Anesthesiology and Resuscitation will fill the quota in the next sessions. And it is that, after having awarded 29 places this day, they are only without an owner 65. The specialty has already delivered 84 percent of its offer.

Likewise, Ophthalmology has assigned 85 percent of the offer in a week of process, leaving only 33 free. This Friday 29 doctors have been assigned.

What MIR specialties have sold out more than 50% of their places?

Like Oral and Maxillofacial, Legal and Forensic Medicine, which was released this year in the process, it has awarded one of its places, for which it has already assigned the 63 percent of the offer and reaches the second week with three slots available.

Digestive system, with 16 new assignments, has awarded 70 percent of the offer. A percentage similar to that of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (71 percent), of which there are still 82 vacancies. Pediatric Surgery 61 percent of places have been awarded in one week, leaving only nine vacancies without an owner.

Endocrinology and Nutrition, with 44 vacancies without an owner, has exhausted 55 percent of the offer; the same percentage as Obstetrics and Gynecology (56 percent), which in this session has delivered 29 places.

On the other hand, Neurology has completed 67 percent of the quota, while the percentage of allocation of Neurosurgery it is two points higher (69 percent).

Otorhinolaryngology (66 percent), Pediatrics and specific areas (53 percent), Radiodiagnosis (61 percent) and Urology (59 per cent) have also awarded more than half of their places in the first seven days.

Health announces “problems” in the 2022 MIR assignment

On the other hand, Health has announced that the MIR 2022 places allocation system will suffer cuts from this Friday, May 6, at approximately 11:30 p.m., until this Saturday, May 7, at 3:00 p.m.. This has been reported through a statement after being informed by the provider of “trust services” HERE (Authority for the Certification of Lawyers).

In this way, a series of “scheduled interventions” are foreseen in the service infrastructure of said provider by “maintenance and updating of its Databases”. The outages will specifically affect OCSP validation services. During this time, the status query service and certificate validations will be through CRL.

While the interventions last, applicants who have an electronic certificate issued by the ACA may present problems when signing their place applications.