MIR exam: what happens if I fail

“Let’s see if we can make the doctors store of humility and, even if it is in our inbred guild, we assume that maybe, just maybe, there are people who work harder, know more about medicine, are smarter and do better exams. Because the world is full of those people”, is the request of a psychiatry resident who has written a thread on social networks doing balance of the MIR exam and the importance usually given to the grade obtained.

The pressure with which students face the MIR, an exam that prepare for two years, you can bill. “We are used to everyone giving us the wave because we have always had great academic success…until the MIR arrives,” she says.

Chance also intervenes in the MIR exam

“The world does not pass by, still trying hard, have a mediocre result. Not for failing“, warns this resident of Psychiatry who sends a message to all those who have recently been examined for the specialty: “Capabilities such as intelligence, perseverance, the management of stress or the maturity of each one. Now there is only chance, the weather that day or the alignment of the stars. And hey! The test has nothing to do with how well you get on the medicine.

“When we compete with those who equal us in those competitions and in, eye, socioeconomic situation (most of us come from middle or upper class families) none of this counts anymore. What is there chance? A lot, but the “numerazos” continue to have great merit, don’t take it away,” he explains.

Lastly, this resident ends his thread by recalling that “all squares are worthy, and that facing an opposition and leaving one’s skin in it (not mental health) deserves all the respect and is completely laudable regardless of the outcome, but without being hypocritical. To Caesar what is Caesar’s”.