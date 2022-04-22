MIR in Cardiovascular Surgery: better to go abroad

Specialists in Cardiovascular Surgery, Gertrudis Parody and Fernando Laviana.

With a template of 400 specialists in Cardiovascular Surgery in Spain, there are plenty of profiles and jobs are lacking. While in specialties such as Paediatrics or Family, the demand for specialists increases in all regions, Cardiovascular Surgery residents are forced to leave Spain to opt for stable contracts.

This is the case of Gertrudis Parody and Fernando Lavianawho after completing their residency decided try your luck in other countries, because “here there were no options or possibility to continue learning”. Thus, as the health representatives have already denounced to Medical Writingthe excess of specialists It means that there are doctors without work and that they have to go to other countries, while there are specialties that are not being covered.

The specialty of Cardiovascular Surgery requires not only the effort of learning during the MIR but, as Laviana points out, “it is necessary to be in constant updating, it requires a lot of effort because you stop a person’s heart, you cannot have any fault. It is a specialty that you learn slowly and in which you need a high volume of operations to add experience.

Specifically, the low number of operations fully affects this specialty, since it does not allow doctors to keep up to date and comply with the European recommendation of “150 cases a year, which would be about three a week”, which in Spain is They are reduced to an operation by a specialist which, in the case of residents, “means that they cannot learn to operate and have to look for work abroad, which can be a drama.”

After passing through his residence at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville, Laviana tried his luck in the UK in 2020 “You have to keep in mind that when you go abroad you don’t become a deputy, you are fellowan equivalent to resident and thus you can spend up to 10 years, because it is difficult to get a place”. This situation led this specialist to rethink his career, saying “go back to Spain and reintroduce myself to the MIR”, because “what I want is to work as a doctor with a contract, the specialty doesn’t matter to me anymore”.

Being able to work and continue specializing is the main obstacle faced by MIRs in Cardiovascular Surgery, a situation that, in order to reverse it, “would have to be centralize many services and make services with more volumeget far fewer MIR vacancies for several years and that is not going to happen”, highlights the Sevillian specialist.

Life project and salaries of 8,000 euros

In May 2020, Gertrudis Parody finished her residency and opted for a five-month contract, renewed for another five months in her specialty of Cardiovascular Surgery. “Once these are over contracts I no longer had anything and, added to the fact that my partner was in Qatar, I came here”.

In the words of Parody, “if I went back to Spain I don’t know if it would be stablebecause also the time you work in countries outside the European Union is not counted for the Employment Exchange, which in my case would leave me at zero”.

Thus, as a specialist in Qatar, the salary of a cardiovascular surgeon is at about 8,000 euros per month without guards and without having to pay taxes. “It is a salary in a category that is equivalent to a resident in Spain, that is to say that I earn more than an assistant in Spain, to which the complements are added”. This situation “would be impossible in Spain, where it would be concatenating contracts and if for example I would like to be a mother I could see myself in the situation of not having a contract at that moment and not having the right to leave or anything”.

Both Laviana and Parody do not regret their time at the Cardiovascular Surgery MIR, even so warn of the few possibilities of finding employment. For this reason, Laviana emphasizes that “if you get involved, you must first know what is there and, if you cannot continue, find another way, you have to inform yourself very well and think about it a lot”, because “I don’t think the situation is going to improve, there are no guarantees that they will have a job and, furthermore, in five years it will be worse”.

For his part, Parody points out that “if it’s something you’re passionate about, go ahead, you have to take risks, but if this is not the case, it is better to be practical and look for another specialty”. A choice that must start from knowing that “you are going to be paid poorly and you are going to be with casualty contracts and specific coverage”, to which is added that “going out is not an easy process either”.