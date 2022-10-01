MIR of Child Psychiatry: training program and duration

The Ministry of Health has published this Friday an order approving and publishing the training programs for the specialties of Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, as well as the evaluation criteria of the training specialists and the accreditation requirements of the Multiprofessional Mental Health Teaching Units. The total duration of the training will be 5 years. Thus, it is fixed a common training period of two years during which basic skills for both specialties will be acquired. During the following three years, the specific skills required by each of them will be acquired..

Carolina Darias’s apartment has submitted the training program to the public information process before your approval. The reason for this program, according to the aforementioned order, is due to the “Breadth and constant evolution of the specialty” of Psychiatry. With this new training plan, the objective is to allow professionals in the field “act as an adult psychiatrist, in the various fields that today make up psychiatry”.

Specifically, there are six skills to be acquired by future residents of Child Psychiatry, according to the training program:

Knowledge of the legal principles linked to professional practice.

Communication with the patient.

Teamwork and network.

Diagnostic and clinical skills.

Knowledge to carry out therapeutic interventions.

Teaching and research skills.

The main objective of this training program is establish the skills that must be acquired and developed throughout the training of the specialty of Psychiatry to obtain the title of specialist. A second objective is to define the evaluation criteria specific to these competencies.

Training will be carried out through Mental Health Multiprofessional Teaching Units already accredited or that are accredited once the training program has been approved. However, according to the Ministry, “certain training stays in the specialties in Health Sciences or in specific areas of Mental Health that present content whose knowledge is useful for a better and more complete training of residents, they may be carried out in other teaching devices with which there is a prior agreement or collaboration agreement and that it has the corresponding accreditation and teaching capacity.”