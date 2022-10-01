MIR of Child Psychiatry: training program and duration
The Ministry of Health has published this Friday an order approving and publishing the training programs for the specialties of Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, as well as the evaluation criteria of the training specialists and the accreditation requirements of the Multiprofessional Mental Health Teaching Units. The total duration of the training will be 5 years. Thus, it is fixed a common training period of two years during which basic skills for both specialties will be acquired. During the following three years, the specific skills required by each of them will be acquired..
Carolina Darias’s apartment has submitted the training program to the public information process before your approval. The reason for this program, according to the aforementioned order, is due to the “Breadth and constant evolution of the specialty” of Psychiatry. With this new training plan, the objective is to allow professionals in the field “act as an adult psychiatrist, in the various fields that today make up psychiatry”.
Specifically, there are six skills to be acquired by future residents of Child Psychiatry, according to the training program:
-
Knowledge of the legal principles linked to professional practice.
-
Communication with the patient.
-
Teamwork and network.
-
Diagnostic and clinical skills.
-
Knowledge to carry out therapeutic interventions.
-
Teaching and research skills.
The main objective of this training program is establish the skills that must be acquired and developed throughout the training of the specialty of Psychiatry to obtain the title of specialist. A second objective is to define the evaluation criteria specific to these competencies.
Training will be carried out through Mental Health Multiprofessional Teaching Units already accredited or that are accredited once the training program has been approved. However, according to the Ministry, “certain training stays in the specialties in Health Sciences or in specific areas of Mental Health that present content whose knowledge is useful for a better and more complete training of residents, they may be carried out in other teaching devices with which there is a prior agreement or collaboration agreement and that it has the corresponding accreditation and teaching capacity.”
Rotation of 55 months in teaching units
In this way, the period of training stays in other specialties will be adapted in such a way that a proposal will be drawn up for the development of the training program that contemplates “55 months of rotation in different teaching devicesexcluding the 5 months corresponding to the annual vacation periods”.
In this sense, It has been considered that the specialties with content that is useful would be Pediatrics and its Specific Areas, Family and Community Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurology.. However, the ministry warns that “due to the complexity of certain rotations and the differences inherent in the learning models needed to acquire the required skills, the rotations may be adapted to the characteristics of the services and hospitals and the number of residents in training.
The MIR of Child Psychiatry will carry out 4 or 5 hospital shifts per month
In the first two years of training, which correspond to the training of common subjects, “the residence tutors will organize individual training planguaranteeing compliance with the Training Guide or itinerary approved by the Teaching Commission, and ensuring that residents achieve the specified teaching objectives” of the teaching programme.
In addition, it includes the possibility of “specific programs” that is, those treatment programs aimed at the “comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach” to certain mental disorders. These will include, as established by the ministry, perinatal psychiatry programs, care program for eating disorders, program for first psychotic episodes and comprehensive care for autism spectrum disorders and liaison psychiatry programs.
Between 4 and 5 hospital shifts per month
For the acquisition of skills related to urgent pathologies, The MIR will carry out 4 or 5 shifts per month, in hospital emergencies, contemplating general hospital emergencies only in the first year of training. Also It will be mandatory to “participate in the training activities of the teaching unit itselfas well as those established by the Teaching Commission”.
Likewise, the resident doctor will have a period of free choice to complement their training as a specialist in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in national or international centers. In any case, it will preferably be carried out during the fifth year of residency.
Improved child and adolescent mental health
The Ministry of Health has opted to launch the specialty of Child Psychiatry, according to the aforementioned order, because it understands that “Mental health care is essential in the general populationbeing even more important for children and adolescents, which is why it has been revealed as one of the priorities within general health plans”.
In this way, this new specialty is expected “improve mental health care for adults, children and adolescents under 18 years of agethanks to the training of medical specialists”, as well as ensuring the acquisition of skills by residents of both specialties and the quality of the Mental Health Multiprofessional Teaching Units.
