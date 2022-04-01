MIR of Legal and Forensic Medicine: new requirements

The Ministry of Health has published the training program for the new specialty of Legal and Forensic Medicine, which will start this year after having concluded the public consultation phase. The document includes a map of 123 specific skills, that physicians must complete during their residency period four years, in which learning in the hospital environment will be combined with the judicial one.

The text has made it possible to quantify some of the exercises that students will have to complete in their residence and who are directly related to this branch. During this period they must have participated, for example, in the removal of at least 30 corpses with the aim of learning to carry out an initial examination of the causes of death. is the same amount of autopsies that they will have to complete to analyze the different types of deaths, both by natural and violent causes.

The skills document also specifies some specific content such as the obligation to have carried out a hundred expert reports which should focus on different competencies. Likewise, doctors will also learn key parts of this profession such as the preparation of cases for your participation in the oral phases of trials.

Among the functions of the residents of Legal and Forensic Medicine There are also some aspects of a more transversal nature, such as the diagnosis of the different mental health disorders presented by individuals or the evaluation of their mental disorders prevents us from deciding on their self-governing capacity. They must also indicate when they believe that an involuntary hospitalization is necessary for a mental illness or identify the psychological damage in people who have suffered, for example, gender violence.

Physicians will also leave their residency with a command of some key functions in the lab field forensics as the different techniques of sample analysis and the interpretation of its results. While they will know how to apply some concepts such as the chain of custody or evidence repository.

In matters of right, They will also know the depth of the operation of the Justice administrationthe ethical and deontological codes of the profession, the rights of patients or all the methods and times of handling of corpses applicable in the respective national and regional regulations.

The plan contemplates from 5 to 10 MIR places

The training program has also emphasized that the number of places for the specialty will oscillate between 5 and 10, according to the estimate of the Ministry of Justice. Something that fits with the criteria set out in the ministerial order published in September 2021 in which it was approved the call for 8 positions for this edition of the MIR. Health has calculated that the cost of training each student will be almost €170,000.

The incorporation of this new specialty will allow for the first time that the attached doctors can receive a salary during the four years and that the criteria be unified in the different schools. The salary will also include accessories of training that rise each year, or the bonuses for guards and residences received by the rest of the disciplines of Specialized Medical Training, as specified in the document.

Both the competencies and the salary conditions reflected in the program are the result of a bill that has been received up to 25 contributions by different professional entities since the beginning of the process of the public consultation in April 2021.