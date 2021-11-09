“Miracle” in London, the Vatican manages to lose 117 million euros on one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world

One hundred and seventeen million euros (£ 100 million) of donations from the faithful destined for the most needy have gone up in smoke in London. It is the epilogue of the clumsy real estate operation conducted by the Vatican in the British capital, one of the most vibrant real estate markets in the world. In 2018 completes the acquisition of a prestigious property at number 60 of Sloane Avenue in the London Borough of Knightsbridge with a total cost of 350 million pounds. A first share in the building had already been bought in 2014 through a fund created by the financier Raffaele Mincione. In turn, Mincione had bought the building in 2021 for 129 million pounds. In the various passages it is clear that the Vatican has ended up paying for the building much more than its real value, so much so that now, at the time of the sale, a loss of 100 million is expected.

Mincione, who has always defended the congruity of the figures with the prospects of the London market. However, the Vatican court has launched an investigation into the operation and the role of the financier accused of fraud and embezzlement in a proceeding that also involved Cardinal Angelo Becciu responsible for the operation on behalf of the Vatican. However, the procedure seems to be stuck on a dead end. The proceedings against Becciu and Mincione They were suspended last month and the charges dropped after the judge asked prosecutors to provide further evidence to defense lawyers. In the meantime, 48 million assets that Mincione owns in Switzerland remain frozen. On the other hand, finance is carrying out a civil proceedings in Great Britain to affirm the correctness of his work. The story of the London property however led to a profound reform in the management of Vatican finances. Specifically, the money used for the real estate adventure is that of thePence of St. Peter which collects donations from all over the world. Paid 350 million pounds, the palace will now be sold for about 250 million.