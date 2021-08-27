Miracle on 8th Street: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Founded in 1981 by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy And Frank Marshall, the manufacturing company Amblin Entertainment during the eighties gave life to films that have become iconic in the fantasy and science fiction genres such as Gremlins, The Goonies And Back to the Future. Among these is also included Miracle on 8th Street (Italian title of * batteries not included), directed in 1987 by Matthew Robbins, who also edited the screenplay together with Brent Maddock, SS Wilson And Brad Bird (the latter known for directing Pixar films G.them incredible And Ratatouille). Between fantasy, magic and even lots of humor, the film is a delightful, incredible story.

Not surprisingly, originally, the idea for this tale was meant to become an episode of Incredible stories, a popular television series that aired from 1985 to 1987 and structured in an anthological way, with separate episodes that responded differently to genres such as science fiction, fantasy, thriller and horror. When Spielberg, creator of the series, however, read the script for Miracle on 8th Street, appreciated the story so much that he asked its authors to expand it in order to make a feature film for the cinema. Thus was born the film, particularly appreciated by critics and audiences and winner of important awards for special effects.

The mix of science fiction and humor, the atmosphere full of mystery and suspense, together with the interpretations of the protagonists, have made this film a cult of the Eighties, still today rediscovered with pleasure by fans of the genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Miracle on 8th Street: the plot of the film

The protagonists of the film are Frank And Faye Riley, an elderly couple who run an apartment building and a diner in New York’s East Village. The peaceful existence of the two is abruptly threatened by the desire of a cynical industrialist to build brand new skyscrapers in that very area. In order to try the least abrupt approach possible, the man sends the criminal into the field Carlos Chavez, with the task of convincing the inhabitants of the building to leave their homes in exchange for an inconvenient compensation. In short, the old Rileys’ mansion remains the only building left, thus hindering the plans of the industrialist.

In addition to the two elderly spouses, there are also other inhabitants who do not intend to leave their homes. These are Harry Noble, an elderly black boxer, Mason Baylor, an artist, and Marisa Esteval, a pregnant young Hispanic woman. Faced with their resistance, Carlos decides to go hard, engaging in a series of intimidations. Just when things seem to be going for the worst, small extraterrestrial beings mysteriously appear, quickly repairing the damage done to the palace. When Carlos notices this, he suspects the residents did the repairs and decides to go further in his desire for destruction. The little aliens, however, are ready to defend that building by any means.

Miracle on 8th Street: the cast of the film

Playing the role of Elder Frank Riley is the actor Hume Cronyn, known thanks to films such as The shadow of doubt, The seventh cross And Cocoon – The energy of the universe. In the role of his wife Faye there is instead Jessica Tandy, the oldest Oscar-winning actress, winner of the award for Walking with Daisy. In reality, Cronyn and Tandy were actually married from 1942 to 1994, the year of her disappearance, and had two children. For the two actors, it was not the first time they acted in the same film, and even after Miracle on 8th Street they acted together as many times.

In the role of the elderly black boxer Harry Noble, however, there is the actor Frank McRae, who had actually been a football player before entering the world of cinema. He is known for having also starred in Last Action Hero. Elizabeth Peña it is instead Marisa Esteval, while Dennis Boutsikaris is the artist Mason Baylor. The actor Michael Carmine plays the criminal Carlos, in what was one of his most important roles before his disappearance in 1989, at just 30 years old. In the end, Michael Green it’s Lacey, the unscrupulous industrialist. In addition, a young man can also be found at the end of the film Luis Guzman, famous character actor known for films such as Carlito’s Way, Drunk with love And The Bone Collector.

Miracle on 8th Street: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Miracle on8th street it is in fact available in the catalogs of Google Play and Apple iTunes. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of venersay 27 August at 23:20 hours On the canal Iris.

