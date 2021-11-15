Miracles from the sky / On Rai 2 the film starring Jennifer Garner

Miracles from the sky, a film on Rai 2 which is inspired by a novel by Christy Beam

Miracles from heaven it goes broadcast today, November 15, 2021, starting at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. The film is ideal for families, deep in its being dramatic but proposing a plot in which everyone can reflect. The work is inspired and scripted starting as the basis of the novel of the same name ‘Miracles from the sky’ by Christy Beam, a film released, thanks to the destruction Columbia Picutres, in American theaters on March 16, 2016. In the cast of the film, main protagonist, in the role delicate by Christy Beam we find the Texan actress Jennifer Garner.

AGENT 007 THE SPY WHO LOVED ME / On Rete 4 the film with three Oscar nominations

This stunning actress was born in quality and cassette cinema, but with minor roles, participating in the cast of ‘Pearl Harbor’ or ‘Catch Me Up’ by Steven Spielberg, ‘Daredavil’ or ‘The revolt of the ex’, increasing her favors at production companies up to having important roles in films such as ‘A fantastic and incredible day to forget’, ‘Peppermint – The angel of revenge’ or in successful TV series such as ‘Cinderella in New York’, ‘Alias’ , in which he is the protagonist, or in single episodes as in the case of ‘Law & Order – The two faces of justice’. At her side, in the role of her husband Kevin Beam, we find the New Zealand actor Martin Henderson, who many of you will have appreciated in ‘Devil’s Knot’ or in the TV series’ Dr. House – Medical Division ‘, but even more in’ Grey’s Anatomy ‘, for him 45 episodes as a protagonist.

Chroniclers of assault / On Rete 4 the film by Ron Howard with Michael Keaton

Miracles from heaven, the plot of the film: Anna and her health problems

Now let’s move on to reading the plot from Miracles from heaven. There story revolves around little Anna, daughter of Jennifer and Kevin, which one evening manifests gastric problems not considered in several hospitals, until the day in which a pediatrician diagnoses the child with a serious intestinal genetic obstruction that limits her being able to eat normally.

Practically Anna begins to vomit continuously and only feeding through gastric tubes allows her to be able to live an almost normal life, a long way to cure obviously through surgery. Time passes between visits and diagnosis, but it happens that the little girl falls from a tree from a height of thirty meters, too much for a little girl who is immediately rescued in a coma, but who wakes up miraculously cured from that situation. We talk about a near-death experience and a new life, a miracle that few believe in, not his parents who have lived through the ordeal and rebirth day after day.

Sherlock Holmes Shadow Game / On Italia 1 the film with Robert Downey Jr

Video, the trailer for the film “Miracles from Heaven”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED