Miraculous Tatarusanu, Tonal qualities. Rebic enters and breaks the match

Milan-Inter 1-1, the report cards: Tatarusanu saves the Rossoneri by hypnotizing Lautaro. Tonali and Bennacer what quality in midfield. Crazy entrance of Rebic

A first half full of emotions is staged at San Siro. Ready to go and the Rossoneri fans must immediately remove the painful tooth of the former’s goal. Kessie lingers on a bloody ball in the area, tripping Calhanoglu who then shows up on diskette and not wrong. The Rossoneri manage to equalize immediately, with a free kick beaten by Tonali who De Vrij slips into his door at 17 ‘. 10 minutes pass and it is still a penalty for the Nerazzurri. Ballo Toure knocks down Darmian in a slide after awkwardly losing eye contact with the ball. This time it is Lautaro who shows up from 11 meters, but the duel is won by Tatarusanu.

Second half of great tension and intensity, Milan risks going under and struggling to become dangerous. In the final, the Rossoneri come out and hit a pole with Saelemaekers at 89 ‘. It ends in a draw, Milan keeps the cousins ​​7 points behind and does not lose the top of the championship.

Milan-Inter, the report cards

Tatarusanu 7 – Dismissed at the first, miraculous at the second. Lautaro’s save from the penalty – very corner – is one of his best in his career.

Calabria 6.5 – Well on Perisic on the wing, the AC Milan captain holds up well and often shows up forward.

Kjaer 6.5 – Always ahead of Lautaro and Dzeko, he cleans up all the high balls and helps the team stay high with his midfield advances.

Tomori 6 – Difficult to mark on Lautaro, he suffers a little in the second half but gives the usual performance of effectiveness and concentration.

Toure dance 4.5 – It is not really the evening of the French full-back, who in an awkward way provokes the second penalty – then wrong – of the evening. Shy even before the foul, the episode will compromise him for the rest of the match (Kalulu 45 ‘6: great double save on Vidal in the 70’, save a goal scored and grow in the final second half).

6.5 tonals – Safe, elegant but also concrete. He takes the field as a starter and shows why Pioli preferred him to an excellent Bennacer. His is the ball of the tie from an inactive ball, dominant in midfield with its intensity (Bennacer 70 ′ 6.5: has found the optimal condition, enters very well. He wastes a great opportunity in the 82nd minute, pulling up with the right)

Kessie 5 – His game begins with the ingenuity that costs Inter 0-1 penalty. Also weighs the error on the retort of the Saelemaekers pole.

Brahim Diaz 6.5 – The Spaniard seems to be back in shape, slipping under the legs of his opponents as before the injury. Dynamic and always unpredictable, also good on the wing (Saelemaekers 6 58 ‘: the Belgian grows in the final, very unlucky on the pole at 89’).

Krunic 6.5 – As expected on the eve, his role is to mark the Inter direction. Fundamental on Brozovic, he also shows himself forward in the trocar area in the possession phase (Bakayoko 84 ′ sv).

Leao 6.5 – Aim everything that moves and get three times to the shot. Too bad for the left footed on Handanovic’s parade, certainly one of the most dangerous (Rebic 58 ′ 6.5: the Croatian enters in a big way, which gives back intensity and danger to the restart of Milan.)

Ibrahimovic 6 – During the first half try to touch the ball often outside the box, but without making an impact. His work as a buoy for the long passes of his teammates is important, he grows in the second half.