Miraculous trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence’

paramount has decided to officially launch the marvelous trailer of ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence- Part 1’ after being leaked during this past weekend. The strange thing is that they did not do it instantly to take advantage of the great sensations that this advance of the seventh film in the saga leaves.

Still have to wait a long time

The bad news is that we will still have to wait more than a year to see this seventh installment of the franchise led by Tom Cruise. In fact, its scheduled release date is July 14, 2023and hopefully it will not be postponed again.

Directed once again by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the forefront of the saga since he took control in ‘Secret Nation’, the plot of ‘Deadly Sentence – Part 1’ remains unknown, since this sensational advance focuses more on conveying sensations than on clarifying what it is exactly your argument. Of course, it is very striking to see Henry Cherny as Eugene Kittridge, a character who until now had only appeared in the great first installment.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt They also bring back the characters they played in previous installments, joining the cast Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.

By the way, ‘Deadly Sentence – Part 2’ also already has a release date. To see the eighth installment, we will have to wait until June 28, 2024. Something tells me that its predecessor is going to leave us with one of those cliffhangers that make you curse not being able to see how the story continues right away…