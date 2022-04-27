Miramar Medical Institute, technology at the service of Aesthetic Medicine

The director of the Miramar Medical Institute, Fernando Urdiales, x-ray the medical-aesthetic sector after the pandemic. The clinic, opened in 1988, now has two offices and 39 workers.

How has the clinic changed in more than three decades?

We started in 1988 with two practices and two employees. Now, we have two clinics, one of them also a day hospital, and 39 workers including doctors from different specialties, nurses, assistants, receptionists, psychologists… all linked to the world of aesthetics. All this allows us a multidisciplinary diagnosis because when a patient comes to us he demands a specialty in a specific area. The treatment is comprehensive, we try to give the highest quality precisely by using all the equipment, in which some doctors have an experience of more than 30 years.

What kind of treatments do you offer?

We offer several lines of treatments. On the one hand, the surgical ones, performed by plastic, vascular and digestive surgeons; and on the other, the aesthetic treatments that are carried out by aesthetic doctors. Always with the use of innovative tools and methodologies: we are a clinic closely linked to the use of technology in aesthetic medicine.

What weight has technology had in the development of this aspect of medicine?

Very much. Technology allows us to better diagnose and treat the patient. I can mention technologies such as high-resolution photography or new methods that allow us to know the aging of the skin. We found the boom in 1996 with depilatory lasers, which gave way to a very technological type of treatment to remove hair and that has given way to other treatments that we also offer, such as the removal of varicose veins, blemishes, fat or skin.

Do patients also come for health?

Sure; For example: varicose vein treatments. It is a very common pathology in both men and women. Sometimes, they are an aesthetic issue, which is easily removed, and other times they are the beginning or a warning that what is happening has the origin of a deeper and more important problem. For this reason, we do a thorough examination of all patients. Miramar Medical Institute has offered training to more than 300 doctors from all over the world.

What are the treatments most demanded by your patients?

This evolution of technology that I am telling you about has allowed non-surgical treatments to be the ones we carry out the most because the desired results are achieved with fewer risks and with much less invasive techniques. Specifically, during the pandemic facial treatments have increased, especially of the middle third of the face and the gaze. Patients have treated dark circles much more because it is the first thing that is observed in a video call, so popularized by confinement and teleworking. To cite some more, treatments such as the recovery of facial volumes, removal of pigmentary lesions, facial rejuvenation, body remodeling, etc. stand out.

And what patient profile is the majority?

Our patients, mainly, have a medium profile. We also have many foreign patients from Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Africa, Italy or Switzerland. In fact, for this type of patient, we have a protocol to find accommodation for them. Also, of course, we have foreign patients residing here, who mostly pass through our clinic in San Pedro de Alcántara.

How has the pandemic affected?

Fortunately, we have weathered it quite well. At first, we thought that it was impossible for the medical-aesthetic market in Europe to behave like China, where during the first month after strict confinement around 70% of the pre-pandemic market had already recovered. It turned out that here the behavior was also similar. Keep in mind that we are talking about patients who have invested less in other expenses than they did before the pandemic and have dedicated themselves to taking care of themselves. In any case, obviously, spending on aesthetics has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels because it has also affected our patients financially.





Post Views:

16