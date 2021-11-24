Miramax sues Tarantino for NFT on Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino He is being sued for the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on some integral and hitherto secret scenes from his 1994 cult film ‘Pulp Fiction’ which were announced earlier this month.

What happened

Katia Shabanova, CEO and founder of the startup-focused company Forward PR Studio, as well as an expert figure in working with NFT projects, described Tarantino’s initiative as “an incredible breakthrough for the film industry in the field of decentralized technologies”, But Miramax – the production company of ‘Pulp Fiction’ – seemed anything but thrilled, as she filed a lawsuit against Tarantino claiming to own the rights to the film and that NFTs are infringing them, according to a report released Tuesday by Variety. .

In the complaint, Miramax claims that Tarantino “kept his plans on Pulp Fiction NFTs secret from Miramax” and even ignored a warning order related to the sale; furthermore, the production company claims that the director claimed that his so-called reserved rights allow him to issue such NFTs.

In its complaint, Miramax states that the NFT issuance initiative constitutes breach of contract, unfair competition and infringement of copyright; the company wrote that “Tarantino’s conduct forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valuable collaborator” in order to “enforce, preserve and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of the most iconic and valuable cinematographic properties of Miramax “.

Miramax believes that Tarantino’s actions could lead others to believe that the company is involved in the initiative and set a precedent that would make others believe that “they have the right to carry out similar deals or offers, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market and sell NFTs related to its vast library of films ”.