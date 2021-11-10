Miranchuk asks for space, the Russia coach: “He is not happy at Atalanta” | News

Valery Karpin: “He wants to play and is not entirely satisfied with his career now in Italy”

Aleksey Miranchuk he is finding little space in Gasperini’s chessboard and through the Russia coach he sends a strong and clear message to Atalanta. “He wants to play and is not entirely satisfied with his career now in Italy“declared Valery Karpin clarifying the position of the player, this season on the pitch only 182 minutes in the league and 33 in the Champions League.

Statements that go straight to the point, reveal a substantial dissatisfaction of the player and launch a warning to the Goddess.All with the market in January approaching and several clubs very interested in the situation of Miranchuk, tired of being used with a dropper by Gasperini and eager to show its qualities elsewhere.

“I will go to Italy on November 20, there will be a meeting with the Nerazzurri management and the future of my client will be discussed – the player’s agent at RB Sport said in the last few rounds -. He will certainly not return to Russia, given that he likes Italian football and the way of life. ” “Of course he would like to play more but there are radical visions of his coach – added Vadim Shpinev -. There are 19 other clubs in Serie A and as soon as the transfer window opens, we will find out everything.” A very hot January is expected for Miranchuk.