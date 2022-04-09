Miranda Cosgrove on Drake and Josh Reuniting With Josh Peck in iCarly Season 2

Miranda Cosgrove explained what it was like to be reunited with her Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck on the set of iCarly. Cosgrove is an American actress, singer, and producer, who first rose to fame as a child star on Nickelodeon. From 2004 to 2007, Cosgrove starred on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh like Megan Parker alongside Drake Bell and Peck. Once Drake and Josh ended, Cosgrove was soon tapped to star in her own Nickelodeon sitcom. iCarly premiered on September 8, 2007 and follows Carly Shay (Cosgrove), a young girl who is causing an internet sensation with her web show.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2021 and Earn Money

iCarly quickly became one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows and ran for 6 seasons between 2007 and 2012. Then in 2020 Paramount+ announced a iCarly revival was underway. the iCarly revival premiered on June 17, 2021 and once again welcomed original stars Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. The series follows the now adult original iCarly gang as they navigate dating, divorce, parenting, and reviving iCarly. It was recently announced that Peck would be joining iCarly season 2 as Carly’s new manager.

In an interview with ColliderCosgrove explained what it was like to be reunited with her Drake and Josh co-starred on iCarly. Cosgrove recalled how Drake and Josh was one of her very first acting gigs and, due to her fan of The Amanda Show, she knew who Peck was and was very excited to meet him. Meanwhile, ever since his first screen test with Peck, he’s been a fixture in his life. So it was very special for her to work with him again, like in the good old days. Meanwhile, their work together means she’s also a part of Peck’s wife and son’s life. Check out his statement below:

It’s another nostalgic thing for me because when I started acting, the first job I ever got was Drake & Josh. I watched The Amanda Show when I was little, so I knew exactly who Drake and Josh were, and I remember being so excited when I got to do the screen test for the show because I met Josh. He is such a staple in my life. I’ve known him since I was little. So for him to be on iCarly, and playing Carly’s manager in several episodes this season, it was so nice to be back on set with him. I’m very close to his wife, Paige, and to be able to see his son and play with him, it was great to work with him again.

iCarly Season 2 will premiere April 8, 2022 on Paramount+. In addition to Peck’s recurring role as Carly’s manager, the season will also explore Carly’s love triangle with Wes (Josh Plasse) and Beau (Conor Husting) and Spencer’s foray into law school. However, Peck is definitely one of the most anticipated characters and storylines for this upcoming season. While Peck is not an original iCarly star, his Nickelodeon alumni status still means he’ll add a bit of nostalgia to the show. Meanwhile, seeing Peck and Cosgrove return to the screen together nearly 18 years after first starring together as kids as Drake and Josh will also be a very special treat for former Nickelodeon fans.

It’s also refreshing to hear how much Cosgrove’s reunion with Peck meant to her. Part of what made the iCarly the successful revival is the relationship between the three main stars Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress. Despite iCarly having ended ten years ago, it’s almost as if nothing has changed as these three are still the same hilarious team they made when they were kids. In the meantime, it’s also heartwarming to see a co-star relationship filled with such support and warmth. The film industry is difficult for everyone, but it is especially difficult for child actors. Fortunately, Cosgrove seems to have found a great mentor and friend in Peck and their relationship has lasted for years. Now the two have all grown up and are working together again on the set of iCarly in what is sure to be a fun and heartwarming reunion.

Source: Collider

Stephen Amell Highlights Comedic Easter Egg Episode One in Arrow