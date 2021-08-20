Miranda Kerr explained why she loves Katy Perry more than ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr And Katy Perry they have become close friends since the second is engaged to the former’s ex, that is Orlando Bloom.

They already have proven several times in the past, publicly supporting each other in their career paths. But even in private life they help out, also because it is often not easy to manage an extended family.

The 38-year-old model elaborated on the topic in the podcast Moments With Candace Parker, revealing that she is now more fond of the 36-year-old singer than the 42-year-old ex and actor: “Let’s go on vacation together, celebrate all the important stages together. I love her. It would be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad“.

“For me, at the moment, him [Orlando Bloom] he is like a brother. And more often than not, an annoying brother – has continued – Like this she helps me deal with him, because she knows how to take it, and I’m so thankful there is. This takes the pressure off me“

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me to him once and she was there too: we immediately got along. I saw what it was like with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She wasn’t trying to be her mom but just to be friendly and fun, that’s all you can ask for“.

Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom – getty images

Flynn is the 10-year-old son that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom had together. The supermodel is now married to Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel, with whom he welcomed two other children, Hart And Myles.

Orlando is instead officially engaged to Katy Perry and together they had Daisy Dove, which is about to turn one year old.

Miranda Kerr added that she appreciates traveling together, so Flynn can bond with Daisy: “Swe went on vacation with Katy and Daisy and she is so cute. She is still very small and Flynn is so sweet to her“.

ph: getty images