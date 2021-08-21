Miranda Kerr: Orlando Bloom is now like a brother, often annoying. I prefer to go out with Katy Perry »- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 38-year-old supermodel, founder of the beauty brand Kora Organics, has created a beautiful friendship with the singer, the current girlfriend of her ex-husband and became the mother of little Daisy Dove last year.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry liked each other instantly, in spite of the fact that the former is the ex-wife of Orlando Bloom, current boyfriend of the latter. The spark of friendship between the two women was sparked by the same "Carnival Row" star who, shortly after he started dating Perry, invited the 38-year-old supermodel – to whom he has been married since 2010. to 2013 and with which she had her son Flynn Christopher – in his Malibu mansion to introduce her to the singer. «We got along immediately – Kerr told the podcast" Moments with Candace Parker "-. I saw how she behaved with Flynn, she wasn't trying to mother him, she was just friendly and funny with him and I couldn't ask for anything more. "

Over the months the bond has then consolidated to the point that it happens more and more frequently that the model and the pop star go out together. «We go on vacation together and also celebrate important events always together. I love it. In fact, I might as well say with confidence that I love her more than Flynn’s father, ”joked beauty brand founder Kora Organics. In reality, the relationship between Kerr and Bloom continues to be optimal, even if it has moved to a different level. “For me now he is like a brother – concluded the model -. An annoying brother most of the time and I’m so glad Katy is there, because it takes the pressure off me and helps me deal with him. ‘ In addition to Flynn, now 10, Kerr had two other children – Hart (3) and Myles (one and a half) – with second husband Evan Spiegel, while in August last year Bloom and Perry had the little Daisy Dove.