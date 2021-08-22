Miranda Kerr talks about her relationship with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr consider ex-husband Orlando Bloom “A brother”, specifying how peaceful and friendly their relationship is.

The model and founder of KORA Organics, 38, talked about her relationship with Bloom and her new partner, Katy Perry, in an episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast.

The former model and the actor have a son together, Flynn Christopher, who is 10 years old. The singer and Bloom also became parents of Daisy Dove Bloom, born last August.

Miranda Kerr’s words about her ex-husband and his new partner.

“Let’s go on vacation together. Let’s celebrate all important milestones together, ”he said of his friendship with Perry. “I love her. I mean, it would be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s father. “

As for her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2013, Kerr said she now sees him more as a brother than an ex.

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother, ”he joked, adding that Perry“ helps me deal with him ”.

“I’m so thankful she’s there because it takes the pressure off me,” Kerr continued.

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember once he invited me and she was there, and we hit it off right away,” the former model recalled.

“I saw what it was like with Flynn. She was very playful with him. She wasn’t trying to be her mother. He was just friendly and funny, and that’s all you can ask for. “

“We went to the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was a little party along the way and we all went there together and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s great!’” He added.

And Katy Perry is the first advocate of Miranda Kerr’s beauty products. In recent months he has ironized by explaining:

“One of the great things about being close to Miranda is that I can try all of her products, especially when her son Flynn comes home with them in his backpack,” he added with a laugh.