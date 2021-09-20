Miranda Kerr’s new cream, tested on Katy Perry

It will be the positive energy of rose quartz, infused in every cosmetic of its line, but Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, separated since 2013 and Flynn’s parents, have managed not only to remain on good terms, but also to create harmony between their new families. Today the model is married to Evan Spiegel, with whom she has two children, while Orlando Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry, with whom he has become the father of a child again, and everyone seems to get along well. Starting right from Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry, now also very good friends of skin.

If it is not the first time that the pop star has declared herself a fan of Miranda Kerr’s beauty line, Kora Organics, on the occasion of the launch of the new one anti-dark spots cream Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, Katy Perry served as a tester and was one of the most enthusiastic reviewers. “This cream has been tested on very different skin types. I have normal skin, but for example Katy Perry, who has acne-prone skin, has been using this product for the past six months and she said that she has transformed her face so much that today she doesn’t even feel the need to use the primer before make-up anymore “, told us the supermodel presenting her new products from Los Angeles.

Evan Spiegal, husband of Miranda Kerr, and Orlando Bloom, boyfriend of Katy Perry, also tested the cream before its release on the market: a really “extended family size” cream which left everyone satisfied. “When working with organic ingredients the tests are essential because you have to check the stabilization all the time, so I usually test the products on many people with different skins and ages, and also on friends”, explained Miranda Kerr.

In a new refillable format, Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is a moisturizing and nourishing cream with a personalized liposome that specifically aims at the appearance ofhyperpigmentation, contrasting dark spots, matte effect, fine lines and wrinkles. A cream also born from her needs: “After three sons I needed a texture that would help me to reduce the spots”, admitted the top.

Turmeric Glow Moisturizer by Kora Organics (€ 57.99, Douglas exclusive)

The formula of the cream blend turmeric extract certified organic, known for its ability to illuminate and even out skin tone; licorice extract, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and skin aging; oil of Rosehip, with a regenerating action; Seaweed, rich in vitamins, minerals and natural antioxidants that smooth the skin; desert date which gives hydration, elasticity and tone; And maracuja oil to illuminate and soften the skin of the face.