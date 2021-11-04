Mirandolese finds a piece of iron in the morsel ordered at the restaurant

The entrepreneur: “We will ask the producer for compensation and we will also appeal to the Nas”

Serena Arbizzi

MIRANDOLA. He was in Trentino for work when, after his errands, he decided to go to a restaurant. What looked like a tasty dish, however, hid a dangerous surprise: a substantial fragment of iron that was discovered only thanks to the foresight of having cut the morsel.

An entrepreneur from Mirandola in the engine sector was the protagonist, despite himself, of this episode, which took place in recent days.

«I found myself in Trento for work: when I finished I went to a local restaurant, a sort of trattoria – says the entrepreneur – I ordered the most classic of dishes, eager to feed myself after hours of work: sausage and chips. From the kitchen came the dish on the table and I started eating it. It looked great from the outside. It was what I found inside that worried me after a few moments. ”

The entrepreneur, in fact, cuts the frankfurter into small pieces. “And I find, in one bite, something blue and very strange. I said to myself: “Something is wrong”. I immediately called the owner, showed the morsel and had the photograph taken ».

The owner of the restaurant showed the wrapper of the package in which the sausage was contained, purchased from a local wholesaler who, in turn, was supplied by a company in Trento that has a turnover of about 50 million euros: in the bite there was a piece of iron.

“I go to Trentino once a week, but it had never happened to me to find iron in the dishes – continues the entrepreneur – This time, however, at the very first bite there was a surprise … I was thinking of a piece of plastic, then I touched and from the consistency I understood that it was iron, among other things, angular, therefore potentially cutting ».

The entrepreneur immediately turned to his lawyer Saverio Malaguti, who will file a claim against the manufacturing company. «It is shameful – says the lawyer – that large companies such as the one that sold the product then administered to my client to the restaurateur, and that invoices millions and millions of euros, can commit lightnesses like the one reported. We will act in the appropriate places, including Nas, for compensation against the conduct of the manufacturer, so that other consumers do not have to find themselves in the same conditions in which my client found himself without, perhaps, being so lucky like him that, instead of trusting blindly, had the readiness to analyze the administered product. And it would be better if in Europe they protected us first by thinking about our health and what is presented to us on the plate rather than having us put on a mask if we get up from the table to go to the bathroom ».