Mirassou: “The Faculty of Medicine is an old yearning of the community”

The Undersecretary of Management of First and Second Level Establishments of the Ministry of Human Development Cristina Mirassou valued the official announcement of the creation of the Faculty of Medicine at the Provincial University of Laguna Blanca. She said that it is an “old wish” of the Formosan community, especially health workers, who will be able to continue their studies.

He also recognized that this offer “also responds to the need to cover a deficit of doctors that was evident during the pandemic, the provinces that have a medical school feel it less, because the students study there and stay, but provinces like the ours have this difficulty” he explained.

In contact with the Formosa News Agency (Agenfor) underlined the strategic vision for the future of Governor Gildo Insfrán, advancing in hospital infrastructure at all levels, with excellent equipment, conditions to make this leap towards professional training in the health area.

The official said that the public health network trains nurses and doctors through the system of medical and nursing residences, a postgraduate training, while now this will be a graduate training, which has the necessary teachers to carry out these careers.

“There are many professional nurses trained at the National University of Formosa, but since this degree was a term cohort, this announcement will allow them to continue their qualification with the degree,” he considered.

Laguna Blanca Hospital

Mirassou said that the new faculty will allow young people who continue to choose medicine or nursing to study and who cannot emigrate to another province due to the costs that this implies. “This accessibility is going to reach everyone, especially the rural population, the boys from the original towns, so we are really very happy and we are going to support the development of this faculty in Laguna Blanca in every way,” he emphasized.

He also highlighted the free nature of these careers and the benefits for the community that it will bring when the first professionals with graduate training graduate and announced that in the same province they will have the possibility of doing the residences, in the hospitals where they will do the graduate practices, according to the instructions given by Governor Gildo Insfrán.

In this context, he anticipated that the modern Laguna Blanca hospital will be able to function as a teaching hospital for the internships of these professionals, like the rest of the hospitals in the public network, since they have the infrastructure and technology necessary for the academic training of the doctors.